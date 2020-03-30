We need to think more about our City of Holy Faith discouraging us from giving financial help directly to homeless and needy people asking for assistance at intersections (“City: ‘Say no to panhandling,’ “ March 4).
While contributions to homeless shelters and organizations may be a more efficient way to help the homeless, the personal act of looking into the eyes of our sisters and brothers who are asking for help and handing them a few dollars is a reminder to us and them of our common humanity.
For those with means, writing checks is good but somewhat removed from the reality of homeless people feeling the need to beg. We can do better as a society and as individuals. Giving checks to organizations doesn’t preclude one-to-one giving. The COVID-19 pandemic is another reminder of our common humanity.
Paul F. Abrams
Santa Fe
Don’t lose hope
My husband, Ernest, and I have been blessed to fly several times with Angel Flight South Central pilots to Houston for his treatment at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas (“Angels with wings,” Letters to the Editor, March 29). Without their generous and caring support, we would not have been able to participate in the clinical trial there that has helped keep Ernie alive and functioning. Every trip was an adventure, but they always got us safely there and back. We will be eternally grateful for their caring support. We are also thankful for all the love, prayers and support from so many others on our journey. Don’t lose hope. There is a lot of goodness in our world.
Anne Wheelock Gonzales
Santa Fe
Light the way
People across the country are crying, dying and scared. Cities are clamping down on public “togetherness,” but what if Santa Feans had a chance to lead the way — to do something personal, yet public, to ease the frustration and angst?
My simple solution is to drag out all of my outdoor holiday lights and string them along the fence adjacent to my patio. They send a distinctive message: “I will not be defeated by the COVID-19 menace. I will survive. I am a Santa Fean.” Try it. Persuade your neighbors. Send a message of hope through the long, insecure nights. Lights on, Santa Fe!
Larry Roderick
Santa Fe
Competence, not extremism
In these troubled, uncertain times, there’s a political leader who’s been rational while developing a plan for his constituents. In every address he makes, understanding of the facts and compassion for his fellow citizens is conveyed. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the one.
I hope my fellow Democrats write in their vote for Cuomo when the time comes for our state’s primary. We need competence, not extremism. We need a true executive in the White House. If the Democratic convention is held, it is my hope that the consensus candidate will be Cuomo.
If so, I implore Republicans and independents to join us in the general election to put a person respectful of science and capable of statesmanship back in charge of our nation. I am wishing my fellow New Mexicans good health. Let us plan for the worst while hoping for the best. Let’s work together.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
