The target of a law enforcement search warrant or their representative receives a copy of the search warrant when it is executed but not a copy of the affidavit for the search warrant. After execution of the warrant, the target also receives a copy of the inventory list for all items seized. Former President Donald Trump was such a target Monday at his Florida home and is crying foul. Will he be sharing his search warrant copy and seizure inventory list with us so we can judge for ourselves this action by Department of Justice and the FBI?

Don Jochem

Santa Fe

Popular in the Community