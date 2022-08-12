The target of a law enforcement search warrant or their representative receives a copy of the search warrant when it is executed but not a copy of the affidavit for the search warrant. After execution of the warrant, the target also receives a copy of the inventory list for all items seized. Former President Donald Trump was such a target Monday at his Florida home and is crying foul. Will he be sharing his search warrant copy and seizure inventory list with us so we can judge for ourselves this action by Department of Justice and the FBI?
Don Jochem
Santa Fe
Cartoon hysteria
One of the editorial cartoons the newspaper published Sunday was a beautiful piece of propaganda. The image cleverly piques fearsome tropes about scary, aggressive China and its “bullying” of Taiwan. The United States has officially recognized Taiwan as a part of China since a 1979 communiqué establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing. In that communiqué are the words: “The Government of the United States of America acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.”
It is certain chicken-hawk people in our own U.S. hierarchy who are pushing tensions in the region. The editorial cartoon has it all wrong. It is classic war-baiting hysteria.
Gregory Corning, president
Veterans For Peace
Joan Duffy (Santa Fe) chapter
Compensate veterans
I am asking Congress to compensate our grossly underpaid disabled veterans fairly this year. This must be corrected by appropriate legislation now.
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars.
And there is a national security aspect to this. Once our youth realize that serious injury or sickness received in the armed forces will mean a lifetime of near poverty due to artificially low compensation as disabled veterans, the armed forces will collapse. In fact, this has already started to happen. Enlistments are way down.
No clear-thinking young person would agree to this lopsided arrangement. This is a danger to all of us. Congress must end this injustice now.