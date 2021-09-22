I appreciated the article in the Sunday paper (“For neurodiverse people, pushing rules of etiquette is anything but nice,” Etiquette Rules!, Sept. 19) concerning autism. It is important information. But I wonder how many families that have children or adults with the condition read the Real Estate section of the paper where the article was and how many readers know the definition of the word “neurodiverse” in the headline. Since this is relevant and important information, wouldn’t it be more sensible to put it in a section of the paper that is obvious to most readers with a headline that is easily understood?
Sophie Silberman
Española
Peace Corps lives on
I write to support Bob Kirmse’s article (“The Peace Corps makes it to 60,” My View, Sept. 19). Peace Corps volunteers serve host countries, the global community and our country alike. Peace Corps service is not simply the two years in country but a lifetime of impact to communities large and small, friends and family and the volunteers themselves. My Peace Corps service in Togo was one of the most difficult and challenging experiences in my life, but I look back on it fondly and continue to stay in touch with other volunteers and host country nationals who became dear friends.
The Peace Corps will continue to demonstrate our country’s values: commitment to our global neighbors, community service, poverty alleviation and learning from those we hope to serve. I urge our New Mexico congressional delegation to support the 2021 Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (House Resolution 1456).
Ismail Kassam
Santa Fe
Fond memories
The piece by Bob Kirmse on the Peace Corps making it to 60 years brought back memories of my time in Peace Corps teaching nutrition to groups of Paraguayan women and girls. Their enthusiasm when planting vegetables, preparing recipes and planning community events was heartening, and I learned so much from my time in Paraguay that has stayed with me to this day, more than 30 years later. This experience led me to a career in public health, working in Africa and in New Mexico. Support for the Peace Corps and for the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1456) will help to ensure that both communities in the many countries where Americans serve, and the communities where returned Peace Corps volunteers live, continue to benefit.
Susan Lovett
Santa Fe
A full-court press
It is always a pleasure to observe a job well done. So it is with sincere gratitude I say “thank you” to the city of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Pickleball Club for their passionate work and efforts to provide our community with the beautiful, designated pickleball courts at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex. Early this summer, I requested our city be more proactive to the needs of it seniors. That my request was addressed so expeditiously is a testament to the acknowledgement and consideration of its residents.
A special thanks for the support and efforts of city of Santa Fe workers Regina Wheeler, Melissa McDonald and Elizabeth Roybal. Thanks, too, to our major supports in city government: Councilor Sig Lindell, Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, Mayor Alan Webber, as well as the countless volunteer hours from the Santa Fe Pickleball Club. Our city reaps the benefits when we all come together and contribute our talents.
Ann Maes
Santa Fe
Wear it right
That was a great photo of the 12-year-old wearing his mask correctly and stepping up to help protect his friends and family (“Across N.M., many still resisting vaccine,” Sept. 20). Now that he had his first shot, perhaps he can teach the medical technician who administered the shot how to wear his mask correctly.
Daryl W. Giddings
Santa Fe
Disheartening
I was disheartened to see the photo on the front page of Monday’s New Mexican of a medical technician wearing a mask incorrectly while administering a vaccine. The individual’s nose was not covered; both nose and mouth should be covered for the mask to be effective. This person should have known better.
Michele Medinsky
Santa Fe
Wrong image
I was appalled to see the front-page photo on Sept. 20 of a “medical technician,” whose mask was pulled down below his nose, administering vaccine to a schoolchild. What a fine example for the child. What a wonderful image for the New Mexican to propagate. This is exactly the behavior that should NOT be encouraged if we have any hope of suppressing the pandemic.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Don’t spread misinformation
I was sorry to see on the front page of the New Mexican, a photo of a health care worker wearing a mask without covering his nose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a mask must fit well and cover both the mouth and nose to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID. The New Mexican has the opportunity, in both words and images, to provide this basic health information to its readers. I encourage you to be more careful about the images that run in the paper.
Pamela Harper, MPH
Santa Fe
