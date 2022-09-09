Years ago, St. Vincent Hospital was a locally owned and operated nonprofit hospital with a locally based board of directors. It didn’t belong to the city itself, but it effectively belonged to the people of Santa Fe. Today, however, it has become Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, owned and operated by a corporation based in Dallas, Texas. Its recent interactions with patients, physicians and the public demonstrate the bullying nature of this Dallas hospital chain. First, in order to justify building a huge cancer center, Christus announced the premature termination of its contract with Santa Fe’s only large Santa Fe oncology practice, leaving 4,000 cancer patients in the lurch. Christus did this in a naked effort to force those oncologists to become employees of the hospital, the adverse effect on cancer patients be damned.
Then there is the new proposed Cancer Center. The hospital proposes to construct a massive building higher than the Santa Fe building code permits, which would loom over the surrounding neighborhood, damage an ancient arroyo and block the view homes that predated the very existence of the hospital complex. As required by city procedure, hospital officials did conduct a public meeting with neighborhood residents. The hospital representative listened patiently to the issues, concerns and problems raised by neighborhood attendees and promised that the hospital would consider all she had heard. A few weeks later the hospital filed its building plans with the Planning Commission — none of the neighborhood concerns were addressed.
I say shame on Christus and its captive local operation. We deserve better.
Joyce E. Huffer, C-FNP, MSc, RN
Santa Fe
A-way of living
It may be that I am an a-theist,
who leans toward a-gnostic.
A-religion I am surely for.
Religion is clauseof
strife, abuse and even war.
A world of a-religion
would be better for us all.
I am in no way a-political.
Of that you can be sure.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Service, what service?
I paid top dollar to a plumber to fix a radiant heat leak; cement had to be drilled; workers did not hang the plastic protection properly. Cement dust was everywhere in my house — even in my sock drawer. This, at a cost of $4,500. They did nothing to amend it. Then came wasp nests, two of them; Guy came; sprayed his stuff and was supposed to remove the nests; This cost $180 for fewer than 15 minutes. Today, the wasp nest on the garage door is still there. Wasps are swarming. Help!
Susan Nalder
Santa Fe
Define advantageous
The developer asking the Santa Fe City Council to rezone 9.59 acres within the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor is relying on a code requirement that he must show that greater (R-3) density requested “is more advantageous to the community, as articulated in the General Plan or other adopted city plans” than the existing (R-1) density applicable to that property. Why doesn’t his application mention that the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, which the city’s 1999 General Plan and Resolution 2015-92 states as one of that plan’s “implementing policies,” should be protected as an “irreplaceable” community asset? Why did city staff remove the designation of that scenic corridor in the 1999 plan from the city’s Future Land Use Map. That’s the map the developer and staff used after the First Early Neighborhood Notification meeting before recommending approval of that rezoning request? Over 1,100 Santa Feans citywide have signed a petition to the city opposing this rezoning request.
Diane MacInnes
Santa Fe
Carry on
When I think of Queen Elizabeth II, I think how despite everything going on in her own family and in her country, she just kept serving, kept trying, kept going. Carry on. That’s what she did, and she did it well. God bless.