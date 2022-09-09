Years ago, St. Vincent Hospital was a locally owned and operated nonprofit hospital with a locally based board of directors. It didn’t belong to the city itself, but it effectively belonged to the people of Santa Fe. Today, however, it has become Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, owned and operated by a corporation based in Dallas, Texas. Its recent interactions with patients, physicians and the public demonstrate the bullying nature of this Dallas hospital chain. First, in order to justify building a huge cancer center, Christus announced the premature termination of its contract with Santa Fe’s only large Santa Fe oncology practice, leaving 4,000 cancer patients in the lurch. Christus did this in a naked effort to force those oncologists to become employees of the hospital, the adverse effect on cancer patients be damned.

Then there is the new proposed Cancer Center. The hospital proposes to construct a massive building higher than the Santa Fe building code permits, which would loom over the surrounding neighborhood, damage an ancient arroyo and block the view homes that predated the very existence of the hospital complex. As required by city procedure, hospital officials did conduct a public meeting with neighborhood residents. The hospital representative listened patiently to the issues, concerns and problems raised by neighborhood attendees and promised that the hospital would consider all she had heard. A few weeks later the hospital filed its building plans with the Planning Commission — none of the neighborhood concerns were addressed.

I say shame on Christus and its captive local operation. We deserve better.

