I am writing to urge support for the passage of House Bill 172 sponsored by Rep. Andrea Romero. This legislation is needed to remove language in an existing state statute which allows lawsuits based on assault or assault and battery to be dismissed if the perpetrator of the assault or battery dies after the lawsuit is filed.

As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse by school teacher Gary Gregor, who is serving life in prison, I cannot imagine anything worse than going through the hell associated with a lawsuit to have the case thrown out because the perpetrator has died.

Victims of sexual assault deserve justice and because perpetrators are almost always insured, the only beneficiary of dismissal is usually an insurance company. We have come along way in our society in terms of recognizing the rights of survivors of all sorts of assault and battery, especially sexual assault survivors, but we still have a long way to go

