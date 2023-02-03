I am writing to urge support for the passage of House Bill 172 sponsored by Rep. Andrea Romero. This legislation is needed to remove language in an existing state statute which allows lawsuits based on assault or assault and battery to be dismissed if the perpetrator of the assault or battery dies after the lawsuit is filed.
As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse by school teacher Gary Gregor, who is serving life in prison, I cannot imagine anything worse than going through the hell associated with a lawsuit to have the case thrown out because the perpetrator has died.
Victims of sexual assault deserve justice and because perpetrators are almost always insured, the only beneficiary of dismissal is usually an insurance company. We have come along way in our society in terms of recognizing the rights of survivors of all sorts of assault and battery, especially sexual assault survivors, but we still have a long way to go
HB 172 is a step in the right direction, and I hope it commands the support it deserves.
Nallely Hernandez
Albuquerque
For O’Connell
I am writing in support of Patrick O’Connell’s appointment to the Public Regulation Commission. O’Connell is one of the most qualified people in the state for this position.
He has many years of experience with electric and gas utility systems, how they operate, how they are financed, how rates are set and laws governing their regulation. Yes, he gained experience by working for PNM and the gas company, but for several years now has worked for a nonprofit that advocated for PNM rate decreases and increased clean energy. He has an in-depth knowledge of utility regulation and how to best assure that our utility rates will be as low as possible while still maintaining reliable service with clean energy for the years to come. The state should not be deprived of O’Connell’s knowledge and experience to satisfy the uninformed who simply have a political axe to grind.
Charles Noble
Santa Fe
Skills and perspective
Pat O’Connell and I have worked closely over the past four years in his capacity at Western Resource Advocates and on the steering committee of the Coalition for Clean and Affordable Energy. We met when he was hired by Western Resource Advocates and had just come over from the “dark side.”
I too was skeptical after his history with Public Service Company of New Mexico. After working with O’Connell, I now know that he understands New Mexico’s electrical grid and utility regulation while being completely independent of PNM. O’Connell is also committed to moving as fast as possible away from the use of fossil fuels in our economy while protecting the ratepayers. Some oppose O’Connell’s nomination based on the optics of his having worked at PNM. The Public Regulation Commission does not function on optics but by careful and thorough deliberation. O’Connell brings those skills and valuable perspective to this job.
Jim MacKenzie
Albuquerque
So many questions
Mayor Alan Webber plans to convert the Genoveva Chavez Community Center’s ice rink into an indoor soccer field — a for-profit business subsidized by taxpayers. What would this scheme cost? Who would pay for the purchase, maintenance and staffing of a thermal-controlled subfloor and artificial turf, plus new construction to store 530 4-feet by 8-feet sheets of subfloor material and multiple forklifts?
This isn’t a little yoga mat you roll out on the family room floor.
Setup and takedown, soccer games and team practice will significantly reduce ice time for kids and adult hockey, kids learn-to-skate programs, the figure skating club, adult skating and public skate sessions, which promote family fitness and draw both tourists and diverse school groups from across Northern New Mexico. Taxpayers — and the City Council — must review and approve this scheme’s costs and benefits.
And would game tickets be affordable for Santa Fe’s working families?
Katherine McCoy
Santa Fe
WRITE us
