When former President Donald Trump is sentenced to prison, he should be housed in a special prison built especially for him, and the feds can run it any way they want. This would solve many problems if he is not housed with any other inmates. He did his best to destroy this country and our democracy. No one should be allowed to run for president if charged with even a single crime, much less multiple ones.
Alicia J. Arany
Santa Fe
Movie times
I quit going to movies during COVID-19. When theaters opened back up, they no longer published showtimes. I had to phone in for that. I was told to go online. I didn’t. Why buy a computer, learn to use it and pay monthly bills? I continued to phone in, and soon they quit publishing their phone numbers. So I don’t go to movies any more. Are there others like me? And do the theaters lose money thereby? Or is the price of printing times and phone numbers prohibitive? Just wondering.
Andy Burns
Santa Fe
Community, not government
A remark in (“ ‘It looks like a war zone,’ ” Aug. 12) regarding Lahaina: “Do you think the government is here right now helping us?”... “Guess who’s feeding us? The community.” Yet another person who thinks the government is the big mommy — to coddle everyone at all times. What is the purpose of government? Babysitting isn’t it. The definition of “community” is an interacting body of varying individuals living in a common location. Of course, the community is helping. That’s what people do, while the “government” coordinates with many trying to ensure that department, agencies, businesses, nonprofits and community groups are all working to put fires out, ensure utilities are safe and can begin operating, make roads passable and ensure the public safety. Anyone thinking government exists for one’s personal convenience needs to take another civics class.
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
Crediting heroes
Thanks to reporter Robert Nott, New Mexico state historian Rob Martinez, educator Patricia Perea and University of New Mexico professor Jesse Alemán for addressing the issues Nuevomexicanos faced during the U.S. Civil War confrontations in this state (“For many in N.M., Civil War was battle with Texas,” Aug. 13). In the past, not enough credit was given to Hispanic contributions in halting the Confederate Army at Glorieta Pass and confronting the rebels at the Battle of Valverde, near Socorro. The term “heroic” on the late Plaza Soldiers’ Monument, the obelisk, takes on more meaning in light of this article.
Ron Reinikainen
Santa Fe
Boring comic strip
Please replace the disaster strip, F Minus. It is the most boring comic The New Mexican could have chosen; the Aug. 14 strip with the “boring story-telling class” reference was apt.