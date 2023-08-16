When former President Donald Trump is sentenced to prison, he should be housed in a special prison built especially for him, and the feds can run it any way they want. This would solve many problems if he is not housed with any other inmates. He did his best to destroy this country and our democracy. No one should be allowed to run for president if charged with even a single crime, much less multiple ones.

Alicia J. Arany

Santa Fe

