Immigrants and essential workers are part of the backbone of our community. They are also among the lowest earners in the state. A recent poll by Somos Un Pueblo Unido found in New Mexico, already one of the poorest states in the country, Latino families are facing extreme economic hardship. Most of these individuals have had to show up for work during the most dangerous times of the coronavirus pandemic, while many of us have had the luxury of working from our homes. And yet, 28 percent of Latinos across the state report they earned less than $20,000 in 2022. This meant that they could not pay bills, had to spend their savings and had to borrow money from friends and family members.
While many New Mexicans were eligible to receive federal and state cash assistance meant to keep families whole during the past two years, immigrants and many essential workers were excluded from this program. The lack of fairness is jarring. The immigrant community has asked the Legislature to provide $15 million to immigrant and essential workers through federal relief and budget surplus funds. I urge the House and the Senate to pass a budget that demonstrates its sense of fairness and compassion to those in our community who have been left behind.
Cynthia Feiden-Warsh
Santa Fe
An embarrassment
That the state of New Mexico is a known participant in the false electors scheme is a total embarrassment. The limp disclaimer added to the document doesn’t remove the intent of the signers to disavow the valid presidential election of 2020 and to cause doubt about our elections going forward. Will they also be allowed to make voting harder now with new laws? The 2020 election was a gift that was definitely not stolen.
Jan Olsen
Santa Fe
About the nukes
I was pleased to read Archbishop John Wester’s piece (“The time for nuclear disarmament is now,” My View, Jan. 16). He is correct. We must stop this new nuclear arms race now for all our sakes. The Biden administration is working on a “nuclear posture review,” which is a statement on the role of nuclear weapons in U.S. military strategy. We can expect little change from previous administrations’ nuclear posture reviews, which have justified continued use of nuclear weapons as a means of threatening all other nations into submission.
In light of this, Veterans For Peace Nuclear Abolition Working Group has written its own nuclear posture review. It outlines the issues with the historic U.S. nuclear weapons regime and proposes changes in three areas of U.S. nuclear weapons policy. These include:
- Unilateral steps we must take to step back from the brink of nuclear war.
- Multilateral steps to move toward universal nuclear disarmament.
- Steps to fulfill U.S. treaty obligations.
I encourage your subscribers to read the Veterans For Peace Nuclear Posture Review. They may get access by typing tinyurl.com/VFP-NPR into their web browsers.
Gregory Corning
president, Veterans for Peace Joan Duffy chapter
Santa Fe
Border numbers missing
Where is the transparency? We get the numbers of undocumented immigrants coming across the border to Texas and Arizona, but I have not seen New Mexico’s numbers. Is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham not reporting this to us? Where are these immigrants being sent? Are the immigrants being tested for COVID-19 or other diseases? The U.S. has seen 2 million immigrant encounters in 2021, according the U.S. Border Patrol numbers. Is this OK? I do not think so, nor do I support paying for medical, educationional and housing expenses for people arriving undocumented. What are the numbers?
John Bentley
Santa Fe
Cult or criminals?
It sure is getting harder and harder to be able to determine if the GOOP (formerly the GOP) is a cult, organized criminal enterprise or both.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
