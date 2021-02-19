On Feb. 15, I felt as though the Senate Judiciary Committee silenced New Mexicans by not allowing more of us to provide public comment about Senate Bill 86, Use of Water for Oil and Gas Operations. The chair, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, seemed only to allow opponents to speak, lobbyists from the oil and gas industry. I feel disenfranchised after not being allowed to give my comment supporting SB 86 when proponents were barred from speaking.
For the bills heard before SB 86 in the meeting, both opponents and proponents were allowed to provide comments. For SB 86, lobbyists from the industry were given 10 minutes to oppose the bill, but the supporters, individuals like myself who are concerned about the environment in our state, were not allowed to speak. In future meetings, I hope Senate Judiciary will prioritize taking time to hear from their constituents, not just corporate lobbyists, before making decisions that affect New Mexicans.
Stephanie Haan-Amato
Las Cruces
Another kitchen
I won a prize from BizMIX to get my business started — a commercial kitchen. It worked! I've been operating ever since at The Kitchen at Canyon Vista Cooking, which currently houses Stokli, Plantita Vegan Bakery and Fusion Tacos. as well as my own catering company, which has made my dream of owning a commercial kitchen possible.
It seems I keep getting forgotten, though. First, the Santa Fe government opened a commercial kitchen at the Santa Fe Convention Center claiming to be the first in town, after awarding me the startup prize. Now, The New Mexican wrote a profile of a new commercial kitchen in town, The Kitchen Table Santa Fe, as though the paper hadn't written a similar profile of my prize-winning business on Aug. 24, 2015. Please, research at least your own archives before making claims in your newspaper. When my city's newspaper says I don't exist, that hurts my business
Brian Lenius
Santa Fe
Rosemond relies on loving 'practical parenting'
Please add my voice to the chorus who support Dr. John Rosemond. The author of 15 books, Rosemond is a licensed psychologist in North Carolina and promotes a form of parenting that at its foundation relies on a loving "practical parenting" style. Parents are encouraged to provide structure, boundaries and to be the adult in the room - a parent not a buddy. If you disagree, don't read the columns. Why insist that his advice be censored?
Suzanne Roepke
Santa Fe
Caution on reopenings
To those who are now encouraging total opening of the state due to falling COVID case numbers and because "those at high risk are being vaccinated,"please know this. I don't believe we are being quickly vaccinated in Santa Fe. There is very little transparency about distribution. We're told selection is "random." To my knowledge, unlike in some other states, there have been no "mass" vaccination opportunities for seniors/high risk individuals in Santa Fe. The strategy for distribution in New Mexico can hardly be called efficient nor equitable. Now that vaccine supply is increasing, change is needed.
A. Padilla
Santa Fe
