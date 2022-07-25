Around 3 billion birds have been lost in the U.S. and Canada since 1970. In New Mexico, species like the Red-naped Sapsucker, Montezuma Quail, and Clark’s Nutcracker are especially vulnerable. In addition to birds, one-third of all fish and wildlife species in the U.S. are at risk of becoming threatened or endangered. Fortunately, the House of Representatives passed the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would address the wildlife crisis by providing $1.3 billion annually to implement state and territorial wildlife action plans and $97.5 million annually to tribal wildlife programs. Now the act’s final passage is up to the Senate, where New Mexico’s own, Sen. Martin Heinrich introduced and continues to advocate for the bill. The American Bird Conservancy Action Fund thanks Sen. Heinrich for his leadership and encourages the Senate to pass this once-in-a-generation wildlife bill.
Steve Holmer
Vice President of Policy
American Bird Conservancy
Washington, D.C.
Grateful patient
Earlier this week, I had to have emergency surgery on my spine at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I had previously been treated at Presbyterian Hospital in Santa Fe. Both of these incredible institutions collaborated together to provide excellent and timely coordination of care. The doctors, nurses, therapists and other staff provided exceptional care. As a native Santa Fean, I feel so fortunate and grateful to have access to both of Presbyterian and Christus St. Vincent.
Charley Ulibarri
Santa Fe
Focusing on bison
A unique opportunity to reflect on the United States’ national mammal, Bismarck State College’s Dakota Bison Symposium in June included enriching presentations at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, an art exhibition, Native American drumming and dance, documentary screenings and guided field tours. We had the chance to hear about the cultural significance of returning the bison to Native communities and how it can lead to improved health indicators for people and our environment. We saw discussions about the federal eﬀorts to conserve the bison and about rearing bison for commercial purposes in a way that heals the land. We learned about the pre-historic presence of the Bison in North America and how American history is profoundly tied to the history of the Bison.
It’s worth quoting from author Dr. Dan Flores’ presentation on this last topic: “Senseless destruction is America’s historical memory of the animal that has now become our sole national mammal. The buﬀalo’s fate is one of the stories we really ought to understand and internalize as part of our historical trajectory.” Azimuth World Foundation was a proud planning partner of the event. As an organization dedicated to fighting for a world where humankind and nature thrive in harmony, we wish to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in the Dakota Bison Symposium.
Mariana Marques
executive director
Azimuth World Foundation
Bismarck, N.D.
Freedom?
Republicans want to tell you what books you can read, what medicines you can take, what words you can say, what history you can learn, what you can do with your uterus, what gender you are and who you can love. So tell me more how the Democrats are “coming for your freedoms”.
Steve Slade
Santa Fe
Healthy donations
The Steering Committee of the Bag 'n Hand Pantry at St. John's United Methodist Church wishes to thank El Guique Farm, The Vagabond Farmers, and Green Tractor Farm for generous donations of fresh locally grown produce to the Pantry unsold at closing time on Saturdays at Santa Fe Farmers Market. Our clients are delighted to see the beautiful greens and other offerings added to the boxes of food they pick up on Tuesday mornings.