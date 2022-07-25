Around 3 billion birds have been lost in the U.S. and Canada since 1970. In New Mexico, species like the Red-naped Sapsucker, Montezuma Quail, and Clark’s Nutcracker are especially vulnerable. In addition to birds, one-third of all fish and wildlife species in the U.S. are at risk of becoming threatened or endangered. Fortunately, the House of Representatives passed the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would address the wildlife crisis by providing $1.3 billion annually to implement state and territorial wildlife action plans and $97.5 million annually to tribal wildlife programs. Now the act’s final passage is up to the Senate, where New Mexico’s own, Sen. Martin Heinrich introduced and continues to advocate for the bill. The American Bird Conservancy Action Fund thanks Sen. Heinrich for his leadership and encourages the Senate to pass this once-in-a-generation wildlife bill.

Steve Holmer

Vice President of Policy

