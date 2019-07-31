It is fascinating watching the few supporters of Sen. Richard Martinez attempt to rationalize, negate and excuse his actions (“Sen. Martinez needs to think about what he has done,” Roundhouse Roundup, July 14). By their account, those thinking that a state senator who rear-ends someone, smells of alcohol and refuses to take a Breathalyzer test, suggest he shouldn’t be arrested because he is who he is, and his colleagues must be either “racist” (“Senator’s fans say racism infects DWI case,” July 29) or not showing “respect” (“Giving respect,” Letters to the Editor, July 29). Nothing excuses the senator’s post-crash actions, which were wrong whether or not you accept that he was driving under the influence. He has lost all credibility and should resign immediately.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Save the bear
Thanks to Santa Fe animal control and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for a sensible response to my frantic call midafternoon July 24 to report a large bear feeding at my side-yard bird feeder (“Awakening bears could slip into Santa Fe for a snack,” May 2).
I was informed by Manny Overby, conservation officer at Game and Fish, that bears are now fattening up for winter and love birdseed. This bear is known to the area, beneficially dominant and thankfully was a “good” bear who left my yard after snacking. Overby’s offer to speak to our homeowners association and inform us about what we can do to deter bear visits and therefore, help preserve this magnificent wild bear was most reassuring.
Ann Browning
Santa Fe
Starting later
I want to applaud former Public Education Department Secretary Karen Trujillo for her rapid and helpful response, by telephone, to my request for later school start times in New Mexico (“Public education secretary removed,” July 23). Trujillo was very helpful with suggestions for me to get the ball rolling on this important initiative for our children.
Our children can’t learn earlier than 8:30 a.m. To get us out of the 50th rank for graduation rates and other important measures, we must also pay for later school start times. It would be money well spent for our children’s future. I strongly urge the governor to put a bill on the agenda for our next 30-day session for later school start times. I encourage her to call or write me if she needs my research, which overwhelmingly points to the benefits of later school start times.
Tom Dixon
Rio Rancho
Loud, smelly and obnoxious
Some drivers cruising the streets around the Spanish Market greeted visitors with horrendous noise from vehicles for which the factory exhaust systems, including catalytic converters, had been removed or replaced with “assault mufflers.”
Patrons obviously were horrified as these drivers destroyed the atmosphere. While my family and others were trying to enjoy drinks on the beautiful veranda of my stepson’s luxurious and expensive Eldorado Hotel room, we witnessed these people drive by every five minutes or so as bridal parties attempted to take wedding photos.
It is absurd for progressive politicians who profess to be environmentalists to take taxpayer money for anti-pollution programs while ignoring traditional law enforcement responsibilities about vehicular air and noise pollution.
William Beerman
Las Cruces
They owe us
Many Americans are feeling oppressed and helpless as we struggle to survive the Trump regime. In light of this ongoing atrocity, I am planning on crossing the Mexican border — with my wife and three young children — illegally, and relocating there or somewhere in Central America. I am expecting the country I land in to feel obligated to provide us with food, shelter, clothing, education and health care. And, we do not plan on learning to speak Spanish. Nevertheless, they owe it to us.
Stephen Knauer
Santa Fe