I am just baffled by online comments made in response to the editorial re: the rights of homeowners to defend themselves ("An armed nation on edge is a dangerous place," Our View, April 20). Of course there is a right to self-defense, unequivocally. However, why is it so difficult to see a problem about some ol' redneck shooting through his front door at a teenager (who just happens to be Black); or another fool shooting at a car full of kids turning around in his driveway?

The examples could go on ad nauseum. But, somehow, this is an affront to those who don't want to hear any of the insufferable instances of misuse of firearms. Let's be clear: You/we will always have guns, OK? By the way: in most states a walkway, even if with an unlocked gate, is considered "an invitation" under the law, not "trespass." If it were, there would be a lot of dead Jehovah's Witnesses and LDS people littering porches everywhere. Extreme positions keep this argument in a constant state of foment. Grow up. Be reasonable.

MacKenzie Allen

