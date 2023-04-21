I am just baffled by online comments made in response to the editorial re: the rights of homeowners to defend themselves ("An armed nation on edge is a dangerous place," Our View, April 20). Of course there is a right to self-defense, unequivocally. However, why is it so difficult to see a problem about some ol' redneck shooting through his front door at a teenager (who just happens to be Black); or another fool shooting at a car full of kids turning around in his driveway?
The examples could go on ad nauseum. But, somehow, this is an affront to those who don't want to hear any of the insufferable instances of misuse of firearms. Let's be clear: You/we will always have guns, OK? By the way: in most states a walkway, even if with an unlocked gate, is considered "an invitation" under the law, not "trespass." If it were, there would be a lot of dead Jehovah's Witnesses and LDS people littering porches everywhere. Extreme positions keep this argument in a constant state of foment. Grow up. Be reasonable.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Avoid chaos
Regarding the Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico proposed merger: It’s easy for the powerful to lock the doors of their decision chambers, harder to open one’s heart and throw away the key. It’s easy for the powerful to use the letter of the law to destroy its spirit, hard to use the spirit of the law to feed the people. It’s easy for the powerful to talk of shareholder good while sliding their hands into the treasury jar, hard to open the coffers to those who hold no promise of enriching the officials. The Earth is sacred, like it or not. To manipulate it selfishly is easy. To nurture it for all is hard. One way leads to chaos, despair and decay, the other leads to peace and abundance. If the latter way were easy, everyone would do it. That is why Christ said, “Those who practice restraint and humility shall inherit the earth.”
Richard Welker
Santa Fe
Clearing away
There was a picture of the Plaza and the Soldiers' Monument in a recent newspaper, and as you can clearly see, the monument takes up most of the Plaza. In fact, the whole plaza is centered around the monument. At that time, there was no bandstand and no seating anywhere. But times change. Later, the bandstand was added and seating for those who came to enjoy events at the Plaza, but unfortunately, the monument takes up most of the usable space. I again suggest, clear away what's left of the monument, build a new one somewhere else, and open up the Plaza to all the people of Santa Fe. Hopefully, the mayor and the city council are listening.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
Grow up
Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, appears to be modeling his youthful political career on that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by aggressively attacking abortion rights ("Lawmaker calls gov. 'murderer,' over stance on abortion," April 20). Not only is he attacking the rights of women, but short-sightedly creating a schism between himself and his own generation, many of whom feel threatened by conservatives endeavoring to limit their personal rights. I can’t wait until he grows up to realize that his adopted point of view has closeted him with others rallying to punish citizens for betraying social conservative agendas.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Gathering for peace
Two grassroots organizations working for democracy for all in Israel, Combatants for Peace and The Parents Circle Family Forum, will be holding their 18th annual Joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, Israel’s official day of remembrance for its fallen soldiers. In the joint ceremony, victims of violence on both sides of the conflict are remembered and mourned by former enemies now determined to work together for an end to all forms of violence and a just peace.
The joint ceremony will be live-streamed from Tel Aviv starting at 11:30 a.m. mountain daylight time Monday. The New Mexico chapter of American Friends of Combatants for Peace invites you to watch it for free at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in downtown Santa Fe (free parking available in the On Your Feet parking lot). Please arrive in time to be seated and settle in. Registration isn’t necessary but is appreciated: www.afcfp.org/memorial-register.
Marcelle Grant, Joan Levitt, Gregg Manoff
Santa Fe
A strong advocate
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is an advocate for marginalized people. She continues to take action to support the rights of women and those facing terminal illness. She worked with our legislature to ensure women have access to medical care and safe abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Access to health care for pregnant women plays a significant role in maternal and infant survival rates. Our Governor also helped ensure those suffering from terminal illness are able to choose to die with dignity. State Rep. John Block has shown a lack of respect for the leadership in our state and the laws passed by our legislature and Governor. Freedom of speech is one right. Slandering state officials, such as our governor, on social media is not one. As a representative in our state, John Block is responsible for honoring the Constitution of the United States.