Regarding the proposed Cow Creek development ("Cow Creek development plan could be greatly reduced," Oct. 3): This is an open letter to developer Gerald Peters: Respectfully, you have enough.
This development is not necessary in your life or the lives of those who would purchase the lots. You have an incredible opportunity here to do the right thing and make this piece of creation a nature conservancy in perpetuity. Thank you.
Deborah Harlow
Glorieta
Enforcement, please
Two weeks ago, I visited a privately run fitness business where most people were not wearing masks. I approached the manager, and she stated that as a private business, they were not required to follow mask mandates. I tried to tell her she was wrong, but she got very defensive, then aggressive. I left.
I called city police, but I was told it was a state issue. I called the state police and was directed to fill out a form online or call the local police. I filled out the form. I called the city police again and was again told it is a state issue. I went back a few days ago. Most people still were not wearing masks, and there are no signs directing people to wear masks.
What is the point of mask mandates if no one will enforce them?
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
He stepped up
When the pandemic began, everyone struggled with how to cope. To make informed decisions, businesses needed information from community leaders and health care experts about best practices for COVID-19 protocols. Thankfully, Mayor Alan Webber jumped in and immediately created an informal “task force” of people from various segments of our community: nonprofits, health care, county, businesses, faith-based, mental health organizations, food banks and the like.
We met weekly online (and still do) and share needs, resources and information to help support one another in navigating this crisis. This cross-fertilization of knowledge was indispensable in making good decisions. Businesses like mine had access to needed resources, and we all found ways to contribute to the community and help those most in need. His actions in quickly forming this group showed leadership and foresight, and that’s one of the reasons I am supporting Mayor Alan Webber for reelection.
Jenny Kimball
Santa Fe
On your own
A recent commenter ("E-voices," Sept. 23) said we should just get over her failure to get vaccinated and "move on already," because she is OK with dying of COVID-19.
I guess I am OK with her dying of the virus. But if anyone wants to die that way, don't waste precious hospital space and resources. There is a lot of Bureau of Land Management space out there just waiting. Don't forget to advise BLM headquarters. They like to run a clean outdoors space.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Enough is enough
Here we go again, asking for another bond for education. Every year, the schools are looking for the voters to approve a bond, and all we do is approve them. Now is the time for our elected officials to stop asking for more and use what they have. Vote no on both the GO bond and mill levy.
M. Reilly
Santa Fe
Great responder
I have contacted District 1 City Councilor Sig Lindell twice within the past six months about concerns I had dealing with the city of Santa Fe. On both occasions she responded to my emails the same day. She was able to help with both issues. Had she not been able to help, I would have remained both impressed and grateful due to her responsiveness and interest. I had contacted another elected official about a year ago and never heard back.
It is good to know that someone is listening and cares to help. Lindell is a hardworking representative and one that truly cares about her district and our city.
Mary Lynn McNallie
Santa Fe
