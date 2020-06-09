The world has watched and is weighing in and acting on the horrific death of George Floyd. Thanks to cellphone videos, we live in a time where increasingly tragic injustices like this will not be hidden. We have a lot of purposes for our phones, but a brave citizen at the scene of a murder in progress chose to turn on her video camera and — with any hope — gave us a chance to change the world. For whatever uneven progress we have made in the past 240 years for justice, it is not enough. The work is never done.
The statement that the Anti-Defamation League released regarding George Floyd quoted the late renowned Holocaust survivor and social justice activist Elie Wiesel: “Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” Let’s not be silent. There are many avenues to work for justice. One we must all use in raising our voices is the voice of our vote. Nov. 3 is coming. Let’s not be silent.
I will vote for every candidate who will work to lead us in the fight for equal justice in race, the economy, the environment, criminal justice, education, health care — and all the many ways we have to begin anew to work for that “more perfect union.” And for candidates who will begin also the difficult work of healing and unifying our divided country. None of this is new — but George Floyd reminds us, it’s time to begin all over again.
Barbara Ferrell
Santa Fe
They came to prey
Most of America’s presidents have attended services at historic St. John’s Episcopal Church. But on June 1, as we watched a Bible-toting commander in chief’s crudely staged photo op in front of that venerable sanctuary, it became clear that today’s occupant of the Oval Office was using his pilgrimage through Lafayette Square not to pray, but to prey.
He was assuring his supporters, many of whom claim to be guided by Christian values, that they can continue to thwart due process and deny humanitarian relief to America’s most exploited and vulnerable citizens, including those who are dying in disproportionate numbers while serving as medical personnel, meatpackers and other essential employees during our nation’s still-virulent Trumpidemic.
And by pledging to deploy military force to apprehend and punish those who resist his draconian policies, he was reminding his opponents that the phrase “liberty and justice for all,” particularly for people of color, may sound lovely in recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance, but should not be taken seriously under an authoritarian regime that is continuing to do everything in its power to subvert the rule of law.
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
Set the standard
Pay cuts might be better received if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham didn’t ask a store — closed by her order — to open for her jewelry needs. And Mayor Alan Webber went without a new $2,000 hat. People who strive for these positions would do well to set examples.
John Watson
Santa Fe
Benefiting all
Prejudice and all its “isms” are indications of mistrust about something or someone we don’t know or understand. Race, gender, age, if different from our own, become targets of negative perceptions and feelings, which could escalate to the point of violence against one another. If only we realized that we all have more in common than the features that set us apart.
We all share the privilege of birth and the assurance of death. If in the intervening time, we could strive to learn more about each other, our misgivings would diminish, replaced with a new understanding: that we are all in the same boat.
It is unfortunate that the leadership of our country is stoking this distrust for the sake of political gain. I ask myself how can I remain ignorant of those who live with us in our same world? Action without knowledge keeps us in turmoil. Democracy cannot be sustained by a divided people. To protect it, we must respect each other and work together for the benefit of all.
Andrea Bermudez
Santa Fe
A sharp divide
The outrageous killing of George Floyd is just the latest example of the unconscionable disparities that exist in our nation. The increasing divide between white and black/brown, between rich and poor, runs counter to the aspirations that caused me to join and serve in the Peace Corps.
Donna Marie
Carson
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.