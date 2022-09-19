I was lucky enough to see the queen’s coffin in person at Westminster Hall in London. As an American living in London for 20 years and a Santa Fe native, it was well worth the wait to pay final respects to a woman who the world looked up to, loved and respected greatly.
Tim Baros
London
Mow those weeds
I am one of many Americans who suffer from the effects of wind-borne pollens. Allergic rhinitis, aka hay fever, causes miserable symptoms — sneezing, runny noses, coughing, bleary eyes and scratchy throats; untreated, it can lead to asthma and breathing difficulties. A major contributory to it is ragweed pollen. Unfortunately, this season’s wonderful rains have led to a bumper crop of ragweed all over the city of Santa Fe. It is everywhere — along the river walk, roadsides, notably in Frenchy’s Field and people’s yards. If left uncut, it will go to seed, ensuring later bumper crops. The city should cut ragweed in public areas before it goes to seed, as should homeowners, to prevent further spread. To identify this plant, see ragweed at the Plant of the Month (December 2022) site on the Santa Fe Botanical Garden website, santafebotanicalgarden.org.
Jeanne Tasker Gozigian
Santa Fe
Simple
Don’t approve of abortion?
Don’t father a child.
Ann Young
Santa Fe
Which is it?
I’m confused. The New Mexican has been running an excellent series of articles on the drought’s effect on the Colorado River and the dire consequences faced by the states dependent on it for their water. Then there’s the article about two new large developments. Which is it, folks?
P.F. Life
Bigfork, Mont.
The dog that caught the car
Weatherman Mark Ronchetti thinks abortion should go to voters: “Honestly, no politician should decide this, you should.” The sleight of hand is striking. No, he does not want to leave it up to women; he wants to have the entire state weighing in on your health care decisions (“Ronchetti: Abortion should go to voters,” Sept. 16). What a cynical pretense at democracy. Maybe we should also democratically decide whether Ronchetti needs to be circumcised or have a vasectomy. And have you noticed the language these terrified anti-abortionists have started using since Roe was overturned? Abortions after 15 weeks are now “late-term?” Sir, we are not that easily fooled. We women are a tad more intelligent than you men usually give us credit for and have had to think about these issues all our lives. Just stop lying to us. Your end goal is a constitutional amendment that bans all abortions, no exceptions. Cruelty is on the ballot this November.
Susanne Hoffman-Dooley
Santa Fe
Masks still matter
We have been very careful about COVID-19 as we are old and my wife is a cancer survivor who has a heart condition. We have not been attending seminars or concerts or eating inside restaurants. We wear masks inside public spaces. We decided the Santa Fe Opera was relatively safe, being semi-open. We have attended the Mariachi Extravaganza and the Buddy Guy concert, wearing masks. Very few other than the ushers were wearing masks at either event. Maybe a few more for Buddy Guy.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
Running on fumes
On Sept. 15, a front-page Santa Fe New Mexican headline read: “Driven by consumers, inflation now more persistent.” This is unadulterated propaganda promulgated by the oligarchy. The article read like it was written by a Wall Street public relations firm. This story made the victims (consumers) look like the cause of inflation. Inflation is rising for a variety of reasons, but the biggest cause is price gouging by corporations. Corporate profits have been skyrocketing. Last year corporate profits rose 37 percent. There are measures to take that would ease the strain of inflation and lower prices. For example, rationing would lower inflation, so would a wage-price freeze, nationalization, reversing the capture of public utilities, the health care system and banking, but the billionaire class is not about to impose measures that diminish its profits. Our economy is running on fumes.
John Knoll
Pojoaque