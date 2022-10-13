I keep seeing the ads about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, accusing her of having a shop open so that she could purchase jewelry during the pandemic. Now let's go back to Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and her party on top of a Santa Fe hotel. That was negatively reported as a "booze" party. So, you see, it does not matter what party a candidate represents; all people have a foible they would just as soon have you forget.

Let's grow up and look at the full picture of each candidate, leaving out all the negative ads. Then decide who you want to be as governor.

Darlene Muniz

Popular in the Community