I keep seeing the ads about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, accusing her of having a shop open so that she could purchase jewelry during the pandemic. Now let's go back to Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and her party on top of a Santa Fe hotel. That was negatively reported as a "booze" party. So, you see, it does not matter what party a candidate represents; all people have a foible they would just as soon have you forget.
Let's grow up and look at the full picture of each candidate, leaving out all the negative ads. Then decide who you want to be as governor.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Less noise, better life
Regarding the Jared Rodriguez piece (“Santa Feans have different noise perspectives,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 2) — so many incorrect statements: No one is targeting spoilers! Pretty sure spoilers don’t make noise. Teenagers aren’t being targeted. Anyone and everyone who drives obnoxiously loud vehicles, teens and adults, are subject to scrutiny for negatively impacting our quality of life. Police resources won't be wasted by ticketing drivers whose vehicles emit illegal noise. Pretty sure the police can multi-task and address all crimes, including excessively loud vehicles. Eliminating loud noise coming from vehicles won’t make Santa Fe "boring" — it will make our city more pleasant to live in and visit. Also, it’s not just “some noise during the day.” It’s all hours of the day and the night. As for, “kids dream of leaving this place because there’s nothing for them here” — is the suggestion that allowing obnoxiously loud vehicles racing around our city all day and night will keep our kids from leaving?
“Profit over youth.” Huh?
Bob Novak
Santa Fe
Protecting our democracy
Democracy in the United States is being threatened in favor of a disastrous authoritarian rule. Our country has been so threatened twice before. In the 19th century, President Lincoln, combating slavery and the secession of the South, won a horrendous Civil War that preserved the Union and our great experiment of democracy. In the 30s and 40s, Franklin D. Roosevelt led the country through the Great Depression with its 35 percent unemployment and ultimately World War II to make the world safe for democracy. Both were among our greatest presidents and both faced and finally overcame tremendous obstacles.
The years of Donald Trump saw Republicans put politics and retention of power take precedence over the priority of what was best for America. We now find ourselves with a former president who still claims his election was stolen, MAGA millions disposed to take up arms to thwart those of differing religions, ethnicities and points of view and can be spurred to violent action by those who they call their leaders. What is the answer? We have scaled heights before to preserve the Beacon on the Hill. I pray that we will find a way to do it again.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Head-scratcher
Yvette Herrell voted AGAINST $2.5 billion in wildfire relief for New Mexicans.
Shameful. Exactly who is she working for?
John D. Jones
Santa Fe
Why?
After all of the information that has come out regarding him, the Republican Party continues to support Herschel Walker to be one of the 100 most influential public figures in America. Wow!
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Bad for Santa Fe
Development’s impact on Santa Fe’s tourism industry is like Hollywood taking down the Hollywood sign and putting up the white letters LANL instead. It would be meaningless in Hollywood. The City Hall Administration has abandoned helping people in the service industry to find housing and instead has gone whole hog in on building high-end apartments to benefit the influx of Los Alamos National Laboratory workers. It is a betrayal of the taxpayers, who will be ultimately financially responsible for financing road improvements, sewer and water improvements, two new libraries, two new fire stations with police substations, new parks and recreational opportunities, educational opportunities and new public schools — even health care costs. Voters should reject all future city bond issues and ask the state auditor to investigate.
William H. Mee
Agua Fría Village
Wonderful work
Quick, quick, buy your tickets at TIX and go see The Children by Lucy Kirkwood at the New Mexico Actors Lab, directed by Robert Benedetti. The acting is a tour de force, and you will be thinking about this play long after you leave the theater. What wonderful work!