The Department of Cultural Affairs is responsible for 191 buildings, museums and historic sites throughout the state. Currently, the department is allocated only $350,000 per year for the repair and maintenance of these treasures, resulting in significant deferred maintenance. Senate Bill 103 would appropriate $5 million in recurring funds to ensure the safety and integrity of our state's treasures.
I urge passage of this bill as a start to keep up with the effects of time and weather on the eight state museums, eight historic sites and the Center for New Mexico Archeology.
Bruce Larsen
Santa Fe
Not the greatest
After a couple of weeks of Senate TV, can we all agree on just one thing? The U.S. Senate is most definitely not the “world’s greatest deliberative body."
Dorothy Starr
Santa Fe
Learning from tragedy
As we reflect on Feb. 2, 1980, and the days that followed, we must first recognize those that were affected by the tragic events ("36 hours of hell at the state pen," Feb. 2). We honor the officers, applaud the bravery of responders and remember the lives that were lost.
There are many ways to maintain safe facilities. Training is provided to our correctional officers that includes mental health first aid, deescalation techniques and defensive tactics. Correctional officers are provided the equipment needed to safely carry out their daily duties. The New Mexico Corrections Department strives to provide access to meaningful programming opportunities that create a sense of self-confidence and important life skills that are key to success upon release. Programming also addresses substance-use disorders, behavioral health needs and encourages family interaction.
As we move forward, our agency will continue to emphasize safe and professional facilities. As Cabinet secretary, I will continue to provide the necessary resources and support to staff, as well as create real opportunities for post-release success to our inmate population.
Alisha Tafoya Lucero
Cabinet secretary
New Mexico Corrections Department
Do right
How are we going to end homelessness and provide low-income housing if we keep letting developers pay a fee to not include a percentage of units for this community? I know many construction projects are in process; let’s do the right thing.
Ellie Edelstein
Santa Fe
Living proof
Sadly I am one of the three last honorees of the Santa Fe Living Treasures ("Group honoring Living Treasures shutting down," Jan. 28), honored Oct. 20. While most of us who have been honored over the past 35 years did not seek that recognition, we are living proof that although we have attained at least 70 years of age, we are still vibrant, contributing to our community, act as mentors and are examples to youth and our peers that we still have much to offer. Age doesn’t matter.
I understand that the committee members are “tired," but there are many out there who still should be recognized and honored for their many contributions to Santa Fe life. Are there some folks out there, young or older, who would like to keep recognizing the many gifts and impact of those 70 and older? If so, please contact me at sube8@comcast.net.
Many thanks to all the committee members who have volunteered their own time and talent to make Santa Fe Living Treasures a part of the Santa Fe ethos. Let’s keep the spirit going!
Suzanne Breslauer
board president
Creativity for Peace, 2019 Living Treasure
Santa Fe
Humanizing the kids
Kudos for your article (“Pro-Palestinian art appears on Old Pecos Trail wall," Jan. 7). The artwork is powerful and is blunt in its depiction of the realities faced by Palestinians living in Gaza and the West Bank. It is not anti-Semitic, but it is pro-human rights.
Names posted near each image are children killed by armed Israeli soldiers. These images depict actual events. Me thinks the pro-Zionists protesteth to much. Palestinians deserve human rights.
Brian O'Keefe
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.