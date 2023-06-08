Is mistreating the needy to make political points manly? Is offering false hope and no help to supplicants Christian? Does transporting the hungry with empty promises of food, the sleepless with imaginary beds and those willing to work with fantasy jobs provide more edifying sport than drag pageants? Does supplying the tired, poor and masses longing to breathe free with one-way tickets elsewhere reciprocate the invitation our immigrant forebearers treasured? Oh, but “they signed consent forms.” A sadistic, sick-joke, gotcha response to human suffering is not an exemplar of supremacy nor a nod to self-sufficiency; instead, it is a very public confession of inadequacy — not of asylum-seekers, but of the over-regarded, underdeveloped governor of Florida who must scrounge his scapegoats from New Mexico.

Doreen Bailey

Santa Fe

