Is mistreating the needy to make political points manly? Is offering false hope and no help to supplicants Christian? Does transporting the hungry with empty promises of food, the sleepless with imaginary beds and those willing to work with fantasy jobs provide more edifying sport than drag pageants? Does supplying the tired, poor and masses longing to breathe free with one-way tickets elsewhere reciprocate the invitation our immigrant forebearers treasured? Oh, but “they signed consent forms.” A sadistic, sick-joke, gotcha response to human suffering is not an exemplar of supremacy nor a nod to self-sufficiency; instead, it is a very public confession of inadequacy — not of asylum-seekers, but of the over-regarded, underdeveloped governor of Florida who must scrounge his scapegoats from New Mexico.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Hardly muffled
One might be forgiven for thinking the city has rescinded its muffler ordinance. The noise along Cerrillos Road from St. Michael’s Drive to St. Francis Drive is certainly awful. If your neighborhood is affected by this, please let your councilors or constituent services know it’s time for enforcement.
Jeffrey Donlan
Santa Fe
Build, don’t pay fee
Kudos to City Councilors Renee Villarreal, Michael Garcia and the other councilors who voted with them on their proposal to eliminate a “fee in lieu” of building affordable housing at the midtown campus property (“Midtown developer fee divides council,” June 1). The “fee in lieu of” tactic is nothing less than a scam to circumvent zoning restrictions and like rules. Developers laugh all the way to the bank when allowed to avoid restrictions; restrictions that were (one must believe) put in place after previous discussion and consideration. All that will happen is the developer(s) will pass on whatever “fees” to the renters and/or buyers. So, why bother having rules if one can simply purchase a waiver?
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Explain shelter policies
As an animal advocate and grateful Santa Fe resident, I am distressed to hear disparaging comments about the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society (“Trying to control feral cats,” May 21). I feel Santa Fe is an animal-friendly city and I have been proud of our shelter. Our facility is impressive, and, when I was a board member, we offered valuable educational and humane services to the community. Recently, I have heard many programs have been discontinued and that several board members have resigned. I feel the community deserves an in-depth explanation of the status of the shelter.
Mary Lide Kehoe
Santa Fe
A wonderful sight
Long before the cottonwood trees and coyote willow leafed out in the early April sunshine, there was water in the Santa Fe River. Rushing downstream in a force not seen very often. For the northern mountains, the 2022-23 snowpack was the best since the 2018-19 season and overall, finished well above the median snowpack dating to 1991. Melting snow regenerates our reservoirs, and now the release of water downstream continues into June. Of course the long-term drying of the Southwest is still dominant and precipitation patterns are shifting in a changing climate. We do need to develop solutions for low-precipitation years. But winter gave our watershed plenty of water and we should enjoy the moment. Snowmelt this year is a wonderful sight.
Steven Hamp
board of directors
Santa Fe Watershed Association
Remove the bandage
A serious wound, long covered by a bandage, cannot be good. It will fester and infect its body. The big wood box on the Plaza is a despised bandage that covers a wound that we must not look at, a wall that covers the truth. Send it to a mulching machine and bring back the pieces of the fallen shaft and lay them across the foundation, as they fell. Give the monument back to us to see and contemplate. Why was it hidden? Were we ashamed to look it? Are we embarrassed that tourists will not see us as the people we want them to see? A broken obelisk can also be a powerful monument — not as it would have been for a tiny territorial capital, but as it is now: a much loved and hated monument for this 21st century city. We deserve again to see it and understand who we are. To paraphrase President Reagan, “Mr. Webber, tear down that wall.”