Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García intends to fill open classroom positions with support staff (“García to move specialized staff into classrooms,”
Dec. 5). I applied for four teaching positions with SFPS over the summer under a transitional teaching license in a field in which I hold two graduate degrees and several years’ teaching experience and was never contacted by the district. I’m not writing to complain, but the ongoing vacancies suggest that the district’s current hiring practices might be leaving qualified candidates falling through the cracks. Nationally and locally, the teacher shortage isn’t simply about a lack of teachers; it’s about getting them into classrooms and supporting them so that they stay. SFPS needs to take a closer look at how it addresses this issue.
Robert Christensen
Santa Fe
Statewide traps
New Mexico has a problem with traps on public lands. The ongoing destruction inflicted by hidden, baited, steel jaw traps is well-documented. Public lands users, companion animals and wildlife, including endangered species, continue to suffer the harm from these cruel, indiscriminate devices. In response to this crisis, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has proposed closing 0.5 percent of New Mexico’s public lands to trapping.
This proposed rule change leaves 99.5 percent of public lands at risk. If the Department of Game and Fish is serious about protecting public safety, this closure should be statewide and permanent.
Governance should help us solve problems, not perpetuate them. The majority of New Mexicans do not trap and do not want their wildlife reduced to skinned, rotting carcass piles. When the State Game Commission actively ignores its constituents, there’s a real problem. This is the governor’s appointed State Game Commission. If you don’t like its policies, the governor needs to hear from you: www.governor.state.nm.us/contact-the-governor.
Charles Fox
Santa Fe
Weapons spell doom
The human race is in trouble regarding the long-term effects of global warming, which could make parts of the planet uninhabitable by the end of this century.
But there is a short-term danger to our existence because of nuclear weapons. So many nations have such a multitude of nuclear weapons that war seems inevitable.
A study in the October 2019 issue of Science Advances shows that a nuclear exchange between between India and Pakistan could result in as many fatalities in a week as the planet has by natural attrition in a year.
We need to pressure our elected officials to work toward controlling the use of nuclear weapons. Those weapons spell doom for the the Earth’s inhabitants.
Richard Foster
White Rock
Get impeachment over with
This impeachment is about the president’s “illegal” request for a “favor” and not how Democrats have handled the wrong our president has done. I do agree with the president; do it now and do it fast so we can get to the “theatrics” that are sure to come in the Senate.
Bottom line is that no matter what Hunter Biden did or didn’t do in the past, it did not and does not give President Donald Trump permission to ask Ukraine to “interfere” in our election. He, ultimately, is the corrupt one, and those in power who vote to support him are just as guilty.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
Joe Biden did what the Dems say Trump did but did it on tape, Biden was not the target of corruption Biden got exposed while looking into Ukraine corruption, big difference and it is the Presidents job not to give money unless he knows their is no corruption. Trump did it as his job to protect the USA and Biden did it to protect his son.
We're trying to impeach Trump for Biden's crime !
