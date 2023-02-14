Though distantly related, Paul Taylor always treated me as a close relative and better than I deserve (“Longtime Mesilla lawmaker ‘conscience of the Legislature,’ ” Feb. 13). He referred to our family as primos. He constantly invited us to visit him in Mesilla. He gently chided me for mistakenly once calling him a politician. He was one the most sincere and authentic people I have ever known. He will leave a big void and even a bigger legacy. God bless you, primo. What a life!
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
Bill doesn’t work
Though I agree guns should be properly secured, the latest hearing on House Bill 9 remains flawed at its core argument (“Beyond common sense,” Feb. 10). The argument relates to “accessibility” and “responsibility” to preclude what Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, desires “to save our children.” Then there’s this argument from Republican Rep. Bill Rehm: Guns “are not in a gun safe; they’re there for personal protection.” Herndon also states the bill “does not require firearms to be locked up” rather “in a manner in which a child cannot access.” The problem centers around what does “cannot access” mean?
How will the bill be enforced before the act of shooting? For government to ensure firearms are safe and secure would mean a violation of personal space — the home again, a constitutional right. And Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballaro, D-Albuquerque, presents the “might” argument — that’s a hypothetical. Can one legislate on hypotheticals? No. Can one legislate “being responsible?” Again, no. In all the arguments presented at the hearing, none guarantees the safety of our children. The vagueness of the bill, along with the use of hypotheticals, coupled with the utopian idea of everyone should be responsible does not a legislation make.
Gary Donato, U.S. Navy retired
Santa Fe
Keep asking
It is always difficult to speak out in the face of entrenched public opinion, especially in the case of enormously powerful political interests like the lab at Los Alamos. Using the rhetoric of the Cold War — “appeasement,” for example — seems outdated in light of the very different and more dangerous threats posed by the possibility of nuclear war today (“No appeasement,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 11).
And to question the right of an activist to “air his opinions” in the newspaper is to question the right of any citizen to protest (“The conqueror’s mind,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 11). We have seen the result of that in countries where any form of protest is severely punished. We haven’t reached that stage yet in this country, but the power of public shaming — or an attempt at public shaming — can be equally deadening. We need those who dare to question, particularly now.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
No to JROTC
I was interested to read in a recent New York Times that congressional leaders are investigating JROTC due to students being forced to attend JROTC classes in spite of objections from them and their parents. Moreover, JROTC instructors do not have teacher certification.
They are certified by the military. Curiously, the United States has signed the United Nations Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, one purpose of which is to “raise the age of possible recruitment of persons into the armed forces.” In the case of the protocol, the age of a child is below 18.
In June 1999, the International Labour Organization Convention No. 182 on the Prohibition and Immediate Action for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour, which “prohibits, inter alia, forced or compulsory recruitment of children for use in armed conflict” was unanimously adopted. Thus, to even have a JROTC program is in violation of the U.N. protocol and Convention 182 to which the U.S. is a party. Please contact your local schools and elected officials to ask that they defund JROTC.