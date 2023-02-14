Though distantly related, Paul Taylor always treated me as a close relative and better than I deserve (“Longtime Mesilla lawmaker ‘conscience of the Legislature,’ ” Feb. 13). He referred to our family as primos. He constantly invited us to visit him in Mesilla. He gently chided me for mistakenly once calling him a politician. He was one the most sincere and authentic people I have ever known. He will leave a big void and even a bigger legacy. God bless you, primo. What a life!

Raymond Lopez

Santa Fe