The lack of a shooting range for Santa Fe is unacceptable. Why should local residents need to tolerate trash and refuse left on Bureau of Land Management areas by recreational shooters? It’s long overdue for the BLM to build a public shooting range where the public can shoot in a controlled environment. Ideally, the range would be staffed by range officers.
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
Social engineering
The proposed “high-end home sales tax” would unfairly tax those who have the means to buy a home costing more than $1 million (“Council eyes high-end home sales tax,” July 1). Councilor Jamie Cassutt said, “A lot of people buying homes are coming from out of state.” While this may be true, many homes are bought by locals. Why should they be unfairly punished? This is nothing more than social engineering by wealth redistribution. A long-term better solution is to have better schools, a better-educated workforce and more jobs.
Tom Sykes
Santa Fe
A modest proposal
The housing issue goes to the center of the rift in Santa Fe between locals and newcomers, income- and wealth-challenged and well-off. An ordinance that would charge a $6,000 excise tax on the $1,200,000 sale of a house is a fair way to support affordable housing. Buyers who donate to local charities while living on wealth and income far above the Santa Fe mean will contribute to our tax base as well. City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal have proposed a solution that deserves serious consideration.
The fact that some financially comfortable locals will contribute this way to our housing problem should not be a hindrance. The usual real estate commission of $72,000 for a $1,200,000 home makes us realize this $6,000 excise tax for such a property for affordable housing in Santa Fe is a modest proposal.
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
The real world
I’m writing in response to Brian Miller (“Cats do not belong outdoors,” Letters to the Editor, June 30). While he makes a few good points, he seems more informed by polemic than actual hands-on experience dealing long term with community cats. I managed a feral colony in Las Vegas, N.M., for eight years. I intervened in a situation where 25 cats were fending for themselves in an abandoned rental owned by an out-of-state landlord. The cats were starving and many were sick. I found adoptive homes for a third of them. I tried to spay/neuter as many as I could, and if we lived in an ideal world, I would have found adoptive homes for all of them.
The reality of the situation is that unaddressed reproduction outpaces efforts to rescue and place these cats. Miller also seems to be unaware that wary and untrusting cats born on the street require patience, skill and time to socialize to the point where they actually can be kept in an adoptive home without injury to themselves and their owners. It varies, but I have found some street cats can be socialized fairly quickly, while others may never be able to live in an adoptive home. In short, we don’t have an unlimited army of animal rescuers and socializers, we don’t have endless funding for spay/neuter, we don’t have endless funding for idyllic animal rescue preserves where unadopted or unadoptable street animals can live out the remainder of their days being cared for properly in a safe environment.
Kimberly Reed-Deemer
Las Vegas, N.M.
Tell good news
Perusing the newspaper every day can become a real downer these days. I’m sure there is also a lot of positive news to share as well. How about, as an experiment, The New Mexican commits to one positive and uplifting article per page, every day? Thanks for your consideration.
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
Turning tide?
The great news today of the Bureau of Land Management management deciding to look for better solutions to the grasshopper issue in Rio Arriba County has many of us hopping for joy. Now, for the thousands of voices asking the U.S. Forest Service to look at other options for massive burning in our local forests — who in local government is listening? With this recent “win,” perhaps a tide is turning?
Charly Drobeck
Santa Fe
A new question
There are 100 possible civics questions that can be asked of those who hope to become naturalized citizens of the United States. I suggest adding one more question, perhaps somewhere between “What is the ‘rule of law’?” and “Who makes federal laws?”
Here’s the question: “Following a mass shooting in the United States, what are the responses of Republican legislators other than praying, encouraging more gun sales and grandstanding?”
A: Do nothing
B: Do nothing
C: Do nothing
D: Do nothing
E: All of the above
Terry Riley
Santa Fe