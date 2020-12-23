Tonight was a special Santa Fe experience. The crescent moon shown down upon our town. I walked to the Plaza and found many of my citizen compatriots cruising, taking in the lights. There were pedestrians chatting and enjoying the crisp night air.
The best part about the experience was the willy-nilly lights displayed in the trees. They were spectacular. I would like to thank the workers of the city of Santa Fe for giving me such an intense and happy experience. And to the cruisers, keep on keeping on. We love you and we need you to keep the tradition alive.
Jane Bates
Santa Fe
Work together
I am disappointed in all of members of Congress, no matter Republican or Democrat. This is not the time to vote for party politics. They must vote for what is best for our country. Every last one of them is at fault.
To get out of this mess, we must work with each other. Not against. We all have to work with each other.
William Berman
Santa Fe
Consider
the results
In The New Mexican (“Resolute in crisis,” Dec. 20), our governor was lauded as decisive and resolute. Decisive and resolute defines someone who decides that in these times they need to buy toilet paper and go to as many places as they have to to buy it. I much prefer someone who makes good decisions. Yet the results of our governor’s decisions so far are both some of the worst unemployment numbers among the states and COVID-19 results that are little better (and often worse) than other states that are not locked down. (I won’t use the word “reset” — this was a lockdown.)
A couple of particularly bad decisions include plans to give the vaccine to criminals behind bars before the general public (including some at-risk persons), I disagree with restaurant restrictions because extensive data shows restaurant customers are not passers of the virus. If she wanted to keep tables at 6 feet apart and inspect ventilation, that’s OK, but to shut down (or allow outside only at an economically unsustainable 25 percent, most closed many forever) is absurd. Time to get real, or get someone else.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Owning up
Reed Galen’s opinion piece (“Fight against Trumpism is just starting,” Commentary, Dec. 20) left one thing out about the backers of the Lincoln Project. They were the architects of the rise of Trump. Nowhere in his piece does he or his fellow Lincolnites take that responsibility for their policies, some of which started in the Reagan administration.
That’s true from trickle-down economics that have made the U.S. into a Third World nation to the “compassionate conservatism” that worked to strip away funding of social programs in favor of giving the wealthy and profitable corporations tax breaks.
That was followed by the 1990s and the Contract with America in which Republicans signed oaths with anti-tax organizations, in clear violation of their oaths of office. We saw the eight years of George W. Bush, who famously quoted to Americans who dissented on the invasion of Iraq that “you are either with us or against us.”
Then came the eight years of Barack Obama, where the Republican Party had its seditionist gathering to try and ensure that he would be a one-term president. Those Republicans encouraged their far-right, under-rock dwellers a voice in the open. The tea baggers got legitimacy and it was the final piece of the puzzle that led to Trump. And they take no responsibility.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Miscalculating
on pardons
Supposedly, the 20 pardons and commutations President Donald Trump issued on Dec. 22, were calculated to soften up the public for further pardons — of Trump’s children and his son-in-law, for example, if not for Trump himself.
But the pardons stink so bad that they may make Trump’s path harder, not easier. Trump kept to his pattern of pardoning war criminals — four more this time, mercenaries who killed 14 civilians in Baghdad in 2007.
Will the three corrupt congressmen who got pardons relish being in the same batch with those four? For that matter, will the war criminals be happy to be lumped in with corrupt congressmen?
Herb Thomas
Santa Fe
