With due respect to Norm Kaczmarek (“Hey, Trump won,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 1), we Northern New Mexican residents understand who won the presidency. He misses the point: Since in office, Donald Trump and his cronies have decimated environmental laws, committed human rights violations, lied to the American public, mocked leaders of allied nations, cozied up to despotic foreign leaders, conducted business in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause and sold out our farmers to punishing tariffs. The list could go on. This, Dr. Kaczmarek, is why we want him removed — by impeachment, which would indeed involve Congress, by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution or by defeating him in the next election. At this point, we are trying save our nation and our planet. What are you doing?
Caitlin Thomas
Santa Fe
No disloyalty here
I am an American Jew and will definitely vote Democratic. Contrary to President Donald Trump’s claim (“Trump: Jews ‘disloyal’ to their people if they vote for Democrats,” Aug. 22), I am not disloyal for voting my beliefs. In fact, it is Trump who is disloyal to American ideals for making such a stupid statement. First, he resorts to bribery by moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and then turns to insults by calling Jews “disloyal” if they vote Democratic. What next? Call Jews who vote Democratic “treasonous?” Put us in jail? Our president needs a good history course on 1930s Germany. Or maybe he already has taken it and is trying to emulate it.
Mat Frauwirth
Santa Fe
Likely shortage
As long as developers have a “fee in lieu” option (“Hiking ‘fee in lieu’ is fine; phase-in period is not,” Building Santa Fe, Sept. 1) — basically paying a fine instead of creating affordable housing — we will continue to have a shortage of affordable housing in Santa Fe.
Camille Donoghue
Santa Fe
Storm sends
Puerto Rico should send paper towels to Mar-a-Lago.
Mike Gross
Santa Fe
Dems don’t relish suffering
Ever talk to a Trump person? It may be rare in Santa Fe, but it does happen. I met a business associate recently who is a devout Trumpite. Wow. Besides seeming to lack listening skills, or social cues, he seemed to take delight in my discomfort when discussing the suffering of others, whether through war, border disputes or just plain life. I realized that this is the essence of all things nationalistic — the relish of others’ suffering. Don’t you feel better?
Paul Thacher
Santa Fe
What’s the plan?
A Santa Fe New Mexican story describes the “windfall” in state oil royalty funds expected to come to New Mexico (“Oil-fueled upswing,” Aug. 29). Apparently, there is no shortage of spending ideas. But, given that presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has many supporters here and has announced plans to cease fossil fuel production and use in this country by the year 2030, I wonder what plans the state of New Mexico has for securing revenue in the event Sanders or someone like him is elected president?
Would New Mexico simply tax the renewable sources of energy to make up for many billions of dollars in oil royalty reductions? What would we pay for electricity? Anyone know what the plan is? Should we have any concerns?
Joe Turner
Santa Fe
Something must be done
What is going on at the Villa Alegre Apartments (“Resident keeps trees, but worries about eviction,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 4)? Sounds like the residents are being harassed to death. Why? As a longtime Santa Fean, I am most disturbed by the actions of Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority and Monarch Properties Inc. Someone in authority should take a deep look at what is going on here — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján?
This is so widespread — and not just about one woman who is being targeted. Why harm these seniors who are frightened and so helpless? Monarch should be ashamed of its lack of empathy and for sounding more like our ignorant president, who initiates fear. Someone needs to stand up to this insanity.
Sheri De Avila
Santa Fe
Hazy skies
Why do I wake up with throat pain? Why is the air quality forecast as good, followed the next day as not so? Why are local mountain ranges so hazy? The “forest burning service” got a temporary pass on environment impact statements. Maybe this is their statement. What gives?
R. McCall
Santa Fe