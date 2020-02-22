Sen. Tom Udall’s My View (“Look to my father’s vision to confront climate crises,” Feb. 16) filled me with hope because he has a plan to save the environment. I applaud Sen. Udall’s Thirty by Thirty Resolution to save nature. His father, Stewart Udall, also presented a plan. We were so fortunate to have had him as our interior secretary because he saved so many wild places for us and for generations to come.
I was especially inspired by the quote in Sen. Udall’s father’s and mother’s letter to their grandchildren: “Cherish sunsets, wild creatures and wild places. Have a love affair with the wonder and beauty of the Earth.” What else did Stewart Udall’s letter say?
To my surprise, I found the letter in its entirety on the internet, and it is a blueprint of what needs to be done to save our Earth. The letter spoke of the history that got us to this point and about common purpose and mutual respect along with a course of action. It is a plan we need to adopt because it is filled with wisdom and hope. Sen. Udall’s plan is the updated emergency edition of his father’s plan, and we need to support it. Our Earth depends on it.
Debbie Harmon
Santa Fe
Somewhat undecided
I’m still somewhat undecided about which Democratic candidate I wish to support. I am pretty sure that I will not support Michael Bloomberg, unless he becomes the party’s candidate, but I’m really getting sick and tired of Donald (not my president) Trump belittling (no pun intended) Bloomberg’s height. I stand 5 foot, 3 inches myself, which is one inch shorter than James Madison, our fourth president. He played a pivotal role in forming our Constitution and Bill of Rights, which Trump seems to think he’s above obeying.
Jim Peterson
Santa Fe
Just verdict
I wholeheartedly feel that the jury in the Mansoor Karimi vehicular homicide trial determined the absolutely obvious, spot-on verdict, and my family and I could not be more satisfied (“Man convicted of vehicular homicide in 2016 fatal crash,” Feb. 18). The state’s evidence and expert testimony was cohesive, overwhelming and condemning of Karimi.
The defense, represented by attorney Tom Clark, purposely discounted multiple testimonies stating dry weather and road conditions. Clark attempted to fabricate and attach blame on the part of the two innocent deceased victims — my son, Ian Sweatt, and Christopher Bryant, whose part in the fatal accident was simply beginning a legal, textbook left turn from a four-way stop.
Despite the defense’s desperate and unrelenting five-day barrage of smoke and unfounded sound bites, jurors reached their verdict swiftly and solely based on the state’s “mic drop” case against Mansoor Karimi.
Wayne Sweatt
father of Ian Sweatt
La Jolla, Calif.
Threat to justice
Milan Simonich’s column (“Acquittal and all, these aren’t the worst of times,” Ringside Seat, Feb. 7) certainly gave readers a lot to remember about the years of the civil rights movement and the courage it took for black Americans to stand up for their rights as U.S. citizens. Now, I believe, is a time to reflect on our history and ask ourselves: Do we really want to go back to a time in history when minorities were treated so deplorably?
Since Donald Trump was elected, it seems many of his supporters, particularly in the Senate, are doing exactly that. Trump has not made compassionate decisions regarding migrants and their children coming to this country seeking asylum. The U.S. has always been a melting pot. Do we really want a president who is unable to tell the truth and belittles those who disagree with him? I strongly believe if President Trump is reelected, citizens of the U.S. will no longer be living in a democracy.
Alicia Byers-Smith
Española
