You don’t stop giving out sleeping bags in the middle of winter. We all know there are some people who will not/cannot go to the shelter. This policy to stop giving sleeping bags is cruel. Think about it. Please resume the giving of sleeping bags, which may save some lives.
Alex Fischer
Santa Fe
Postal kindness
Kudos to our local postal employees! I was waiting in a long line at the Coronado Post Office on Pacheco Street to mail packages when I overheard an exchange between a postal clerk and an elderly woman who apparently did not know how to mail a package. The postal clerk was unfailingly patient and kind, explaining to her why, how and where she needed to include a return address on her packages. I was very impressed with his courteous service during this busy and hectic season.
Faith Yoman
Santa Fe
Burn in place
Instead of creating a fire danger, let’s insist the National Park Service use a biomass energy plant to dispose of burn piles in Valles Caldera National Preserve. Rather than burning piles in place, why not chip the fuels and convert to energy?
If you burn them in place, all you get is fire danger. If you chip the fuels and convert to energy, there are lower carbon emissions and it can be done safely year-round. Rather than paying people to babysit their next fire, you produce energy from waste products. That is sustainable. Burning the forest is not. It is financially viable if your fuels are within 90 miles of where you convert the energy.
The National Park Service wants to go green. Let’s help them.
Chris Willis
Santa Fe
Thanks, Santa Fe
My husband and I recently experienced an event in the Santa Fe area with an outcome that buoyed our attitudes toward the good that can be found around you every day. We were driving toward Santa Fe on Interstate 25 in our RV and had an incident that caused a flat tire. We were on the side of the road in the dark for four hours waiting for our roadside assistance, which was then canceled because apparently the tow truck broke down.
A New Mexico State Police officer stopped for a safety check. When we explained that our roadside assistance canceled, he connected us with a different company, which provided us with service within 30 minutes. His professionalism and assistance were very much appreciated. When Xavier from Alert Towing arrived, he assisted us by towing our RV to town, parking it at Big O Tires, at our request. His professionalism and kindness further helped lessen our stress.
Because it was the weekend, we had to wait two nights for Big O Tires to open Monday. John, one of the service managers, was incredible on getting us new tires and back on the road within an hour after opening. Our experience in Santa Fe with various agencies/businesses was so extraordinary that we cannot be more thankful for all the professional, respectful and helpful assistance.
Keri Clark
Paul Richards
Anchorage, Alaska
Celebrating service
Congratulations to those chosen for 10 Who Made A Difference. Most compelling were examples of people who saw a need and created their own path if one didn’t already exist. Thank you to The New Mexican for including the 10 Who Made A Difference insert so all of us can celebrate their works and service.
Christine Marchand
Santa Fe
Dig deeper
On the surface of it, the mayor’s plan to get homeless people into shelters appears reasonable. However, many of the homeless either choose not to use shelters (emotional and mental health reasons) or are refused entry (inebriation or substance abuse). Does the plan allow for sleeping bags and tents for these individuals, which statistics show can be as high as 30 percent of this population?
Margaret Willen
Santa Fe
Not as reliable
I was disconcerted to learn the Federal Communications Commission is allowing all phone companies to phase out copper landlines. The new fiber optics replacement might increase our internet speeds, for a cost, but we will lose the ability to phone out when the power is down. The new system will require a router for the new “landline” that will need to be plugged into power. The advent of extreme weather-related issues through climate change and potential terrorists puts our power grid in jeopardy.
Well, you might say, what about cellphones? I guess that could work. Just remember to keep your cellphone charged and hope the power is not down for long.
Barbara Kalb
Santa Fe