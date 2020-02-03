A tragic loss is about to take place as the city and Historic Districts Review Board are allowing the destruction of the beautiful and popular mural on Guadalupe Street created by Gilberto Guzmán, a Santa Fe Living Treasure (“Demolition work to begin at Vladem,” Jan. 25).
The mural, despite its popularity, is quite literally being treated like garbage as, in a matter of days, it will be thrown in a dumpster to make way for a hulking modern building that is out of character with this historic area. We are supposed to be the City Different, but as public art is trashed to make way for a building designed by moneyed interests rather than with historic values in mind, one more step is taken to make us the City Just the Same as Everywhere Else.
Is there no one in city government with the artistic imagination to save this piece of history?
Deborah Reade
Santa Fe
Don’t forget May Center
There was a notable omission to the Chamber of Commerce listing of the Santa Fe schools. The May Center for learning has been a vibrant member of the Santa Fe school community for seven years serving the full spectrum of learning differences for students from pre-K through eighth grade. Our full-time student body is 64 students and serves a number of students from other schools in its after-school tutoring program.
Very importantly, in addition, Executive Director Amy Miller and her staff serve as a major resource for teacher training not only in Santa Fe but throughout the state of New Mexico in its mission to reach all children with such challenges. May Center also has a full diagnostic dilation to assist parents in understanding the complexity of learning differences.
It is a thriving, unique and integral part of Santa Fe’s academic community and I am eager to share this information.
Edward Kleiner, M.D.
board president
May Center for Learning
Santa Fe
Prefer Lyla June
At the traffic light, there’s a woman, feet in slush, sign in hand. Of that minuscule number willing to live with no roof, those willing to ask for assistance are much fewer.
Most every median seems occupied by some poor soul, shoulders hunched from the blows of Winter Man’s club. There are too many living lives of gross deprivation in our city. Reaching for a few coins, the radio is telling me that the state representative of this district is hundreds of miles away from here, studying how to pave the way for extractive industries to increase their profit margins.
As I head home, I’m thinking how that money, made down there, sure doesn’t seem to be doing much for these people up here. That oil money doesn’t seem to be keeping her warm.
I’d prefer someone raised with the construct, at once a prayer and observation, of “all my relations” representing the 47th House District. Not that I want to see Brian Egolf out, but I want to see Lyla June Johnston in (“Candidate for Legislature to fast ‘for the future’ on Capitol steps,” Jan. 11).
Colin Lincoln Holloway
Lower Colonias, N.M.
Too many lawyers
During the recent congressional impeachment hearings, I couldn’t help but notice how many of those elected officials were identified as having law degrees. It was equally interesting to see the level of certainty that some claimed to have in their own abilities to either prosecute or defend the case being presented to them.
Since many Americans seem to be attentive to surveys and polling results, I would love to see the following question posed to attorneys nationwide, perhaps further sorted with particular attention to the responses from those with actual litigation and courtroom experience: Given the information already available, which side would you prefer to represent solely on a contingency basis in a real trial; i.e., one’s fee would only be earned by actually winning the case?
I suspect the results of such a poll would indicate the serious level of hypocrisy exhibited by most of these nonpracticing lawyers in Congress currently posturing for the media and their constituents.
Tom Sullivan
Albuquerque
