Re: The article (“Mayor to step onstage amid several controversies," March 29). Yes, typical shutout tactics by Mayor Alan Webber with only 275 people allowed to listen to his self-glorifying speech this week at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center not streamed to the rest of Santa Fe citizens. Why not? It seems to me Webber not only discourages dissent among his constituents but, even remotely, doesn’t want controversy.

Posturing over the past several years has created anger, discouragement and distrust of our city’s leadership among our taxpaying citizens. The unattractive, crowded, overpriced housing developments filling every empty lot in the city exemplify what I see as Webber’s lack of concern about what citizens really want and need. Everyone deserved to listen to his speech live Thursday, on local radio at the very least.

Lynn Osborne