Re: The article (“Mayor to step onstage amid several controversies," March 29). Yes, typical shutout tactics by Mayor Alan Webber with only 275 people allowed to listen to his self-glorifying speech this week at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center not streamed to the rest of Santa Fe citizens. Why not? It seems to me Webber not only discourages dissent among his constituents but, even remotely, doesn’t want controversy.
Posturing over the past several years has created anger, discouragement and distrust of our city’s leadership among our taxpaying citizens. The unattractive, crowded, overpriced housing developments filling every empty lot in the city exemplify what I see as Webber’s lack of concern about what citizens really want and need. Everyone deserved to listen to his speech live Thursday, on local radio at the very least.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Not all that matters
A fixation on climate change threatens other policy objectives, such as reasonable and stable energy prices, affordable energy bills, economic growth and reliable utility service. The opportunity cost is the welfare loss from forgoing alternate actions to attack climate change. These actions could help those in need of immediate assistance, especially low-income households, or foster economic growth, which could improve the well-being of the general population.
There is the intergenerational issue of whether people today should sacrifice under an aggressive climate policy to benefit people in the far-out future, who are likely to have a much higher standard of living. Some climate activists (extremists?) view anything less than a maximum effort to address climate change as a social injustice. But one can legitimately rejoin by arguing that an obsession with climate change can deprive impoverished people of the resources required for survival or progress. This is especially true in less-developed countries where much-needed economic growth depends heavily on fossil fuels.
Ken Costello
Santa Fe
The simplest solution
As an artist, author of local history, and grateful citizen of Santa Fe for the past 50 years, I’ve read endless articles on what’s to be done with replacing the Plaza’s savaged obelisk. Many well-meaning suggestions have been debated over the past three years — a sculpture celebrating our multi-ethnic mix, an abstract sculpture, a water feature, a bronze roadrunner, centering the bandstand, leaving the space empty and so on.
I’m with Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, historians and Hispanic veterans’ groups who endorse restoring the Soldiers’ Monument honoring those who fought and died against slavery during the Civil War. Restoring our elegant old obelisk on the spot where it stood for the past 156 years is the most thoughtful and simple solution. Rebuild or repair what’s left of it and replace offensive text on its marble side panels. As James K. Gavin wisely wrote ("Recognize sacrifice," March 26) in last Sunday’s New Mexican, “The Plaza should express our history: it should feel old.”
Years ago, Taos reimaged their historic plaza and made a mess of it. Let’s not make the same mistake. Treasuring our history is what makes Santa Fe unique.
Walter Cooper
Santa Fe
Ensuring accountability
Thank you, Archbishop John C. Wester, for your letter apologizing for the decades of sexual abuse committed by Roman Catholic priests. It is heartbreaking that this happened for so many years and that so much damage to the innocent. Accountability is important and you are working hard to make this happen, as you are also doing toward promoting nuclear disarmament.