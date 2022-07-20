I hope the city’s Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth organizers realize many people in Santa Fe, possibly a majority, want to restore the Soldiers’ Monument on the Santa Fe Plaza. Recent opinion pieces (“Restore Soldiers’ Monument at Plaza center,” My View, July 10; “Restoration now,” Letters to the Editor, July 19) provided good information for the historic and legal reasons to keep the monument.
There is also the matter of cultural inclusion. My great-grandfather enlisted in the Union Army, and I’m proud of this. It’s part of my family’s cultural heritage. You can deconstruct the politics of the Civil War, but the fact remains that if the Confederacy had not been defeated, it would be a very different conversation today. The argument that certain Union soldiers should not be honored because some of them went on to fight in the Indian wars is poppycock. They were soldiers in the U.S. Army. By that line of reasoning, not a single person buried in a veterans cemetery should be honored.
Elizabeth Gilchrist
Santa Fe
Rights at risk
A CNN documentary recently clarified the word “freedom” for Christian Nationalists means the freedom to impose their worldview on you and me. From the Supreme Court to all levels of government in many places, they are in power. This Christian Nationalist “freedom” has become a great and terrible “human rights” threat to real freedom.
Our national leaders need to stop berating China, Saudi Arabia, etc. about “human rights” and get down to protecting ours. I want us to be free to have an abortion, use contraception, love and marry whom we want, be who we want, have our children educated in a balanced way, etc. I want a 10-year-old rape victim to be free from having her life destroyed by people claiming to be Christians. This all must stop, and you, the voter, must stop it.
John Scully
Santa Fe
A most satisfying photo
The reprint of a 1985 photo by Hans Runesson in a recent Pasatiempo of an elderly Swedish woman slugging a neo-Nazi in the back of the head with her handbag during a rally, is quite possibly the funniest thing I have ever seen. It provoked in me the most extravagant hilarity and happiness. Look at her! She puts her entire body into it. Her face is contorted in a grimace of pure rage. She looks like she is of the generation that actually experienced the real Nazis and knows what these silly, idle, testosterone-laden young boneheads do not know or will not recognize: that all of it was pure hell.
Slugging that young man must have been immensely satisfying. I will admit with only the smallest trace of shame that I wish I could have similarly slugged one of these boneheaded, malevolent and violent Jan. 6 rioters in the back of the head with my handbag. The photo is now on my fridge, to be enjoyed for weeks to come as a sort of counterweight against the hopelessness that befalls me at times these days.
Susanne Hoffman-Dooley
Santa Fe
Weapons of value
I received a notice the Santa Fe Police Department and New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will be holding a gun buyback Saturday. While these events are a good idea to get unwanted firearms, especially the often-misused handguns, out of the home, I did a double take when I saw that the sponsors were offering $250 to destroy an M1 Garand. Unlike more common AR-15 and AK-47 type rifles that we hear about in mass shootings, an M1 Garand is a collector’s item and furthermore, is virtually never used in crimes.
Such weapons are sold on a limited basis to competitive shooters through the U.S. Government’s Civilian Marksmanship Program. They can be worth ten times what is being offered at the buyback, depending on condition. If you have one or think you do and don’t want it, put it on consignment at a good gun shop. It will be bought by someone who will value it and never misuse it.
Khal Spencer
Santa Fe