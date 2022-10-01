It seems to me Joe Schepps really wants to wage a war on teenagers over noise (“Citizens can seize the moment to fight noise,” My View, Sept. 25). So we live in the movie Footloose now? Schepps wants to waste police resources on teenagers with spoilers on their cars instead of solving real crimes. I understand stopping speeders and reckless drivers, but this dude is going after noise, even using noise cameras. Way to bring Big Brother here. This is a rich man waging a war with fines on poor teenagers because he wants this place as boring as it can be. Go after dangerous drivers, but some noise during the day is not a big deal. We have homeless people who need help. Put your energy into that. This city could really use some noise. Kids dream of leaving this place because there is nothing for them here. Profit over youth.

Jared Rodriguez

Santa Fe

