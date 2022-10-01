It seems to me Joe Schepps really wants to wage a war on teenagers over noise (“Citizens can seize the moment to fight noise,” My View, Sept. 25). So we live in the movie Footloose now? Schepps wants to waste police resources on teenagers with spoilers on their cars instead of solving real crimes. I understand stopping speeders and reckless drivers, but this dude is going after noise, even using noise cameras. Way to bring Big Brother here. This is a rich man waging a war with fines on poor teenagers because he wants this place as boring as it can be. Go after dangerous drivers, but some noise during the day is not a big deal. We have homeless people who need help. Put your energy into that. This city could really use some noise. Kids dream of leaving this place because there is nothing for them here. Profit over youth.
Jared Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Dull the noise
Loud pipes embarrass everyone. They are illegal; they infringe on my ability to enjoy my home and city; they’re an embarrassment to the city; they are dangerous because they make other drivers panic thinking you are closer than you are; and they make you look like a small child, not a big man. Noise-detecting cameras are on the way, and hopefully automatic tickets will carry a huge fine.
Jim Melzer
Santa Fe
Value democracy? Vote
We have been hearing and reading that democracy is on the ballot in November. In reality, fundamentalism, theocracy, authoritarianism and oligarchy are on the ballot. Decades of democratic manipulation have led us to this crossroad where inequality of wealth and power, voter suppression, loss of women’s rights, stubborn inability to produce fair and humane immigration policies, lack of economic stability due to our continuing trickle-down system, deregulation and tax policies overly generous to corporations with ever-growing profit margins have met head-on with Americans. These manipulations have also given rise to white supremacy, culture wars, suppression of education and conspiracy theories, including election fraud. It is up to every voting-age American to decide in November how much more they are willing to be manipulated. We will then know how much we value our democracy, if enough voters are willing to vote out what is really being presented on their ballots.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Irony of history
In the wake of the ongoing CHART (Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation, Truth) discussions, I can’t help but be reminded of one of New Mexico’s cruelest ironies. The man probably most responsible for saving New Mexico (and ultimately the Union) from the Confederates at the Battle of Glorieta Pass in 1862, John Chivington, was the same man who, only two years later, was responsible for one of the most heinous atrocities in American military history: the November 1864 Sand Creek massacre, where an estimated 70 to 163 peaceful Cheyenne and Arapaho — about two-thirds of whom were women, children and infants — were murdered and mutilated by Col. Chivington and the volunteer troops under his command.
It’s very hard to find purity in history.
Glenn Conroy
Santa Fe
Assured destruction
On the first day of fall 2022 while starting dinner, I observed the end of a Fox News segment Tucker Carlson presented on nuclear war. Following an interview with a retired general, Carlson proceeded to conclude, with a graphic illustration, the grim first-strike scenario of a U.S. rocket warhead attack on Russia, wherein Russia launches its own barrage of nuclear warhead missiles, and then concluded that President Joe Biden will destroy us all. Was not hungry after that.
Brian Woods
Santa Fe
What’s in a name?
The New Mexico Museum of Art is a a public institution governed by the state of New Mexico. The probable cost of construction for the new contemporary art museum, an adaptive reuse of the old Halpin building, is in the millions, of which the Vladems gave $4 million. Not chump change, but was it reason enough for the state of New Mexico to give away the naming rights of a public institution? Perhaps a more inclusive name would be more culturally appropriate, simply the New Mexico Contemporary Museum of Art. The Vladem name could be placed discreetly on the interior of the building commemorating the gift; then the state of New Mexico, the museum collections and all citizens could be celebrated.