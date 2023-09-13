Was I the only reader of the article ("Work begins on Guadalupe Street," Sept. 12) to find myself smiling sardonically at the puffed-with-pride statement by Santa Fe's Director of Public Works Regina Wheeler that the West Alameda culvert collapse repairs would be completed by Oct. 6, two weeks earlier than expected and a mere six months after the collapse? Wow! And, gee, the $11.3 million repairs to Guadalupe Street and the bridge over the Santa Fe River are projected to take only 18 months, six weeks of which will be repairs to the bridge, meaning that the overhaul of the of the approximately three-quarters of a mile of the road will take 16½ months. You're kidding, right?
I happened to live in San Francisco on April 30, 2007, when a fuel tanker with 8,600 gallons of fuel oil exploded on the I-580 overpass leading to the Oakland Bridge, collapsing it onto the I-880 lower connector of the MacArthur Maze below. It was a disaster — a veritable nightmare for East Bay commuters. But the California Department of Transportation stepped up and the contractor worked around the clock. The I-880 lower connector was completed in a week, and the I-580 repair was completed in 26 days! Just saying. I would add that in the brief article in The New Mexican there was no mention of how the businesses along the Guadalupe corridor — from Cowgirl to Dolina, let alone the Vladem Contemporary — would be able to continue to function during a more-than-a-year interruption of normal business.
Peter Thorp
Santa Fe
Why not?
What a shame that the the law-abiding gun owners and police of Bernalillo County can't even imagine taking a 30-day pause (call it a vacation) so the illegal gun toters might come to the surface. I know, it probably won't work. But since nothing else has, why not at least listen? Can it hurt? Will it do any good? We won't know if we don't try.
Susan A. Maslar
Santa Fe
Pro-life?
Why is it that some members from a certain political viewpoint oppose abortion while at the same time stand in favor of gun ownership and its concomitant rampant and outlandish murder of the innocents — to paraphrase a true statesman, Winston Churchill — in the skies, in the schools, in the churches, in the marketplace, on the highways, on the seas and oceans, in the towns and cities, and at pubic events. It’s a political oxymoron.
Melanie A. Dugan
Santa Fe
Woke at sea
Alabama Sen. (or Coach) Tommy Tuberville is calling the military “woke” because poetry is allowed to be enjoyed by sailors at sea. He is dangerously blocking military advancements. Adding insult to injury, he never served in the military. I'm a patriotic, gay Cold War veteran who has been married to the same man for 20 years, although my government only acknowledged us in June 2015. We raised a fine, patriotic American son who is now serving in the Air Force overseas in security force.
My poem “Sub Sailors Views on Glasnost,” is considered an important Cold War artifact and featured in a submarine mockup in the Smithsonian Institution American History museum. I became “woke” when I was ordered to be an unwilling preacher/Protestant lay reader. Ordered means I had to do it, but I ended up blessed for it. If that is “woke” then Coach Tuberville can go to right where he belongs.
Beach Beauchamp
Santa Fe
Checks and balances
Regardless of your beliefs about gun use, to publicly state you will actively refuse to support the governor's suspension of open and concealed carry, especially if you are a public law enforcement individual, is inappropriate, if not illegal, until a court ruling as to its constitutionality has been determined. That is what democracy and the checks and balances of our republic are all about.
No wonder divisiveness in our nation is at an all-time high, with inadequately informed people "jumping the gun" to have their say instead of working for better solutions if they don't like this one. It isn't just this issue, and it's not only tiresome but speaks to the lack of credibility of those who are elected or chosen to be our leaders. Can we no longer do better than this?