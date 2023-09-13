Was I the only reader of the article ("Work begins on Guadalupe Street," Sept. 12) to find myself smiling sardonically at the puffed-with-pride statement by Santa Fe's Director of Public Works Regina Wheeler that the West Alameda culvert collapse repairs would be completed by Oct. 6, two weeks earlier than expected and a mere six months after the collapse? Wow! And, gee, the $11.3 million repairs to Guadalupe Street and the bridge over the Santa Fe River are projected to take only 18 months, six weeks of which will be repairs to the bridge, meaning that the overhaul of the of the approximately three-quarters of a mile of the road will take 16½ months. You're kidding, right?

I happened to live in San Francisco on April 30, 2007, when a fuel tanker with 8,600 gallons of fuel oil exploded on the I-580 overpass leading to the Oakland Bridge, collapsing it onto the I-880 lower connector of the MacArthur Maze below. It was a disaster — a veritable nightmare for East Bay commuters. But the California Department of Transportation stepped up and the contractor worked around the clock. The I-880 lower connector was completed in a week, and the I-580 repair was completed in 26 days! Just saying. I would add that in the brief article in The New Mexican there was no mention of how the businesses along the Guadalupe corridor — from Cowgirl to Dolina, let alone the Vladem Contemporary — would be able to continue to function during a more-than-a-year interruption of normal business. 

Peter Thorp

