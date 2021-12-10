Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated there were consequences when deputies do not get vaccinated ("Time is running out for deputies to get jab," Dec. 9).
There are in fact two sets of consequences. Fifteen (about) deputies off the street (fired or resigned) is one consequence. The other is the potential of spreading or contracting COVID-19. (Whatever happened to herd immunity?)
Frankly, I value the right of a deputy to stand up for his or her beliefs. That is the person I want protecting my rights and safety. Fifteen of these deputies is a lot to lose. Holy cow, deputies do not grow on trees, like money seems to.
I had the pleasure of meeting the sheriff at an early morning ceremony earlier this year. He struck me as a fine individual, the template of a good police officer. I suspect that if the county would be flexible with the sheriff, he would stick up for his people. I am thankful for the sheriff and each and every sheriff's deputy. Each deputy, every person, is valuable.
James Langenbrunner
Santa Fe
Evolution in real time
I want to express my gratitude to unvaccinated conservatives for proving to me that evolution is the truth. For many years, I wanted to believe we originated from a couple naked people in a garden given fruit by a snake, but then the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
A well-vaccinated populace would have restricted the virus's opportunities to mutate, perhaps stalling it at the “alpha” or “beta” stage. But the selfless willingness of conservatives to act as incubators for new variants has shown me the light. Make no mistake, variants are the result of evolution at an accelerated pace.
Without the hospitable bodies of conservatives within which to proliferate, the opportunity for mutations to succeed or fail through natural selection would be greatly diminished. So thank you conservatives; with the reality of evolution so rudely thrust in my face, there will be no more time wasted on church.
David Johnson
Santa Fe
Bad take
Obviously the Santa Fe New Mexican won't be receiving any "employer of the year" awards anytime soon. ("Top city employees shouldn't be able to cash out," Our View, Dec. 9). Vacation time, taken or not, is part of an employee's compensation package, which the employee earns. It's not a gift.
Adopting a use-it-or-lose-it policy would require increased base compensation to attract top talent. High-pressure jobs like the city manager require a 24/7 commitment, and vacations often are not possible. Your view is short-sighted and destined to drive talent away.
Jonathan Edelfelt
Santa Fe
Yes, we can
Thank you to Tom Andrews for his piece ("City can act to reduce noise and speeding," My View, Dec. 5) and his thoroughness and constructive suggestions to combat vehicle noise. The Santa Fe Noise Ordinance in Chapter X, 10-2.9 is very clear. Unless we start enforcing the law and making it expensive to break, the problem will persist.
Some of these modified trucks and cars are so loud that it constitutes nothing less than an aural assault on the populace. Perhaps another approach would be to fine muffler shops who perform illegal modifications. Let's start with limiting noise in the downtown/Plaza area and go from there as police traffic personnel and equipment are expanded.
Robert Marcum
Santa Fe
Clean house at PNM
Kudos to the Public Regulation Commission for having the courage and wisdom to see the proposed merger of Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid for what it is: a bad deal for New Mexicans.
If one gets beyond the significant lack of transparency and misleading claims made by Avangrid, the proposed merger had a litany of red flags that should have been apparent to anyone who took the time to examine this company and its proposal.
The fact that the management team at PNM failed to do this and supported the merger in the face of glaring conflict of interests should be the basis for cleaning house and replacing those responsible.
When a management team fails in its most basic responsibility to properly represent its stakeholders, you can bet they will fail in other key areas as well. Cleaning house at PNM is not only good corporate governance but creates an opportunity to attract a management team with real experience in alternative energy. This doesn’t seem like a big ask when there is so much at stake for New Mexico.
Richard Rose
Santa Fe
