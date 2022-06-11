TravelAwaits ranked Santa Fe No. 1 of 12 favorite cities to visit (“TravelAwaits ranks Santa Fe as No. 1 favorite city,” June 7). Travelers over age 50 found us “charming … as [Santa Fe] was able to evolve independently from other urban areas.” Our city is “full of history and culture.”
These attributes are exactly what our pro-development City Council, Planning Commission and mayor are working against. We are spreading south while Albuquerque reaches north. New apartment complexes are ugly, appearing like any other city’s. They do not fit into the “independent from other urban areas” look, not to mention our culture and history.
We are approving modern housing near the wonderful village of Agua Fría, potentially destroying the entrance to our city along Old Pecos Trail, and creating an urban center of traffic congestion at the St. Francis-Zia Road intersection. Then there is the brown box on the Plaza. Charming? But we will have toilets.
George Jones
Santa Fe
He made a difference
Peter Bickley has died at 90, and anyone who cares about New Mexico must now mourn. He was a clear, energetic and insightful thinker, and, as a fellow regent, I watched the herculean efforts Bickley made attempting to save New Mexico Highlands University from the destruction wrought by fiscally incompetent and even criminal leadership. I learned valuable life lessons from Peter, despite our different political party registrations. What a guy!
John Loehr
Montezuma
Bullying at the top
Having experienced working in organizations respectful of others, I never have witnessed firsthand bullying behavior so egregious as the current Santa Fe city administration. First, there was the mayor addressing the former city clerk during several council meetings as “clerkie,” the mayor telling me as a city councilor not to get my “panties in a twist” and the mayor screaming at me in administrative meetings.
New City Manager John Blair has taken on the similar behavior, last week calling Councilor Michael Garcia “a liar and conspiracy theorist.” Blair also referred to me as an angry internet troll in a separate communication. Where has the dignity and decorum gone? This administration gets more Trumpesque by the day. Blair better remember that it takes six council votes to show him the door. It could happen.
JoAnne Vigil Coppler
Santa Fe
On the hunt
Texas again confronts an involuntarily celibate, or incel, young man living with grandma who goes on a shooting spree with the state’s favorite toy, an assault rifle that outguns the police, because he is frustrated. Certainly Gov. Gregory Abbott and Sen. Raphael “Ted” Cruz can direct their underclass (women without rights carrying preborn fetuses) to satisfy the needs of these Texas incels so they do not get angry enough to annihilate our not-so-precious postborn schoolchildren. Perhaps a dating pool.
Dr. Gerald M. Rosen
Santa Fe
Stop plastics use
As a lifelong resident of New Mexico, I have seen the effects of pollution and the climate crisis, which go hand in hand. Again and again, we see our public officials fight against the health of our state’s environment. Earlier this year, the Albuquerque City Council overturned a plastic bag ban, one that would help cut back on the increasing plastic pollution in our state. Many of our people and officials are unaware of the depth of the problems caused by plastic pollution or do not care for a variety of reasons.
Plastics can cause multiple issues, from choking species of flora and fauna, to breaking down to microplastics and entering the bloodstream of humans. Microscopic plastic pieces have been found in almost every corner of the Earth, in humans and other species, in water, in food, and in much more. We as state, as a nation, as a planet, need to push for the end of plastic production and pollution. We need to push our representatives to end this problem and find alternatives to plastic. We must make these changes, or the impacts of plastic pollution will worsen.
Ethan Kelley
Santa Fe