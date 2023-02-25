AES Corp., which generates energy through coal, oil and gas, has submitted a conditional-use permit application to Santa Fe County for the proposed 1,000-plus-acre Rancho Viejo Solar Project on private land (Rancho Viejo Partnership) surrounded by the Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos and Rancho Viejo neighborhoods — an inappropriate location. It will include 239,247 solar panels, and a battery energy storage system larger than a football field with 69 containers. Such a system is vulnerable to thermal runaway fire and explosion, as has occurred at Arizona AES facilities.

We need to be strategic, not opportunistic, in rolling out a renewable energy future. Santa Fe County should put a moratorium on utility-scale renewable projects until regulations and a strategic plan for their appropriate locations are developed. Focus on distributed home and business rooftop solar. Submit your thoughts on the project to Jose Larrañaga, joselarra@santafecountynm.gov. Copy pengreen@santafecountynm.gov. For more information, visit nmresponsible.com.

Carol Beidleman