AES Corp., which generates energy through coal, oil and gas, has submitted a conditional-use permit application to Santa Fe County for the proposed 1,000-plus-acre Rancho Viejo Solar Project on private land (Rancho Viejo Partnership) surrounded by the Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos and Rancho Viejo neighborhoods — an inappropriate location. It will include 239,247 solar panels, and a battery energy storage system larger than a football field with 69 containers. Such a system is vulnerable to thermal runaway fire and explosion, as has occurred at Arizona AES facilities.
We need to be strategic, not opportunistic, in rolling out a renewable energy future. Santa Fe County should put a moratorium on utility-scale renewable projects until regulations and a strategic plan for their appropriate locations are developed. Focus on distributed home and business rooftop solar. Submit your thoughts on the project to Jose Larrañaga, joselarra@santafecountynm.gov. Copy pengreen@santafecountynm.gov. For more information, visit nmresponsible.com.
Carol Beidleman
Santa Fe
The right ally
Regarding President Joe Biden’s “photo op” in the Ukraine: Had it been former President Donald Trump, we would have been treated to a photo op with his commie homie, Vladimir Putin — brothers in arms. I prefer the former.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Hikers don’t take
Responding to the letter (“All should pay,” Feb. 23) regarding higher fees proposed by the Department of Game and Fish for hunters and anglers, the author suggests fees should be imposed on hikers as well. The author should consider that hunters and fishermen take for themselves the best of the wildlife owned by the public, for which there absolutely should be higher fees, particularly for out-of-state people and their in-state guides. Hikers, on the other hand, take nothing except fresh air.
Sandra Jackson
Santa Fe
Support Ukraine and democracy
First of all, thank you, Santa Fe, for hosting us for the Veterans Legislature Day at our beautiful Roundhouse. Our community is the nicest and friendliest place I’ve ever lived, and I’ve lived and been all over Europe. That said, I’m disturbed to hear Congress is trying to introduce the “Ukraine Fatigue” bill. It’s un-American and unpatriotic not to promote world democracy. Why don’t the Republican saboteurs for Vladimir Putin rename their bill what it really is: “The World Democracy Fatigue” bill?
Beach Beauchamp
Santa Fe
The rink matters
I urge the City Council to conserve the city’s ice rink. Skating, figure skating and hockey are a source of joy and athletics for my family and many others. As an educator, I delight in seeing students participate in these rigorous sports. Yet there are few rinks in the region, and opportunities to compete mean traveling long distances at considerable expense. The Santa Fe figure skating invitational is key.
Soccer already has broad appeal and accessibility for many kids and adults, so keeping the ice and ways for the community to use it would show meaningful foresight. Figure skating and hockey are sports historically lacking in diversity, but New Mexico is equipped to change that. We are a diverse state, and if we provide space and opportunities to our communities, we can see new generations of skaters who better represent who we are as a state and a nation.
Alisa Cooper de Uribe
Albuquerque
Not a good guy
Milan Simonich gives praise to Wells Fargo Bank in his column (“Big banks step up to silence fearmongers,” Ringside Seat, Feb. 22). He is wrong in doing so. The “praised” company, Wells Fargo, has paid $25,781,458,643 in fines and penalties since 2000 for every underhanded, illegal activity it thought it could get by with. Fortunately, the company did not get by with all of them. And how did Wells Fargo pay for all of this? With depositors’ money, not the bank’s. The source for the dollar amount is Violation Tracker.
William Beardsley
Santa Fe
Drive safe and green
Some 25 years of observing traffic on U.S. 84/285 between Pojoaque and Santa Fe reveals that most drivers (80% or more) routinely exceed the posted speed limit, some by 10 mph or more. Egregious disregard for the law not only reduces highway safety, it thumbs its nose at the threat of global warming. Gas mileage usually decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 miles per hour, and reducing your speed by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by 7% to 14%, sending that much less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Please, for all our sakes, drive the posted speed limit.
Chris Brink
Santa Fe
Hunt down feral cows
I have been reading about the U.S. Forest Service using helicopters in shooting wild cows. Domestic cows become wild if they are not contained. Why don’t they sell hunting licenses for the feral cows with the stipulation that hunters have to kill them no less than 400 feet from any water source? And they must be packed or hauled out. At least then the cows could be used for human consumption instead of letting them rot and contaminate the soil or the water wherever they sit and decompose. It is cold enough that meat can be left out for several days. Hunt the cattle just like wild game — deer and elk.