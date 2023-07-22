On this hot Sunday morning, I’m looking forward to playing a USTA tennis league match here in town against an Albuquerque team. They are always fun and everyone enjoys these weekly events. The matches (and our practices) are held at the Alto Street sports complex, which houses the senior center as well as Bicentennial Pool. The complex has many sporting uses from tennis to outdoor hoops, Little League and slow-pitch diamonds as well as two soccer fields. It is a great design.
But what do the Albuquerque visitors see, after being used to their beautiful clubs? The sports building is never open so there are no restrooms other than a single port-a-potty (that has housed a homeless person!). The grounds are completely unkempt, goat heads and other noxious weeds grow everywhere (even on the artificial turf!). Why can’t we have a clean and first-class facility? Even small towns like Steamboat Springs, Colo., have much, much nicer community complexes. We see what Albuquerque has to offer and we are embarrassed by Alto Park’s condition and tennis courts that are terrible. Why can we not have clean and usable parks of which we can be proud?
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe
Community matters
Regarding (“Volunteer base helps to build more robust public schools,” July 17), Sabra Romero, the writer of this piece and the Santa Fe Public Schools volunteer coordinator, deserves to be thanked for her work in making sure this large number of volunteers, their skills and students’ needs are suitably matched. Our organization, The Santa Fe Alliance for Science, has, for over 15 years, put science professionals who volunteer their time into the schools. Romero and her predecessor coordinators have always been dedicated and effective in recognizing the value that community volunteers can offer to students. We’re glad to be welcomed into the schools and pleased to be of help to our community.
Katherine Brechner
president, Santa Fe Alliance for Science
Santa Fe
Arm the bears
I am pro-gun in one respect: I am for arming wildlife.
Brad Bealmear
Santa Fe
Job well done
A big hats off to the Motor Vehicle Division. Today I went to renew my driver’s license for a Real ID. I made an appointment a couple of days ago, arrived at the MVD at 1 p.m. for my scheduled appointment and checked in electronically using my phone. The second I walked into the facility my name was called. Fifteen minutes later, after presenting the necessary documentation for the Real ID, having a photograph taken, taking an eye exam, signing some paperwork and paying for the license, I was on my way out the door with a temporary Real ID license. Kudos to MVD for making the process as simple and efficient as could possibly be expected. MVD came through with flying colors.
James Bond
Santa Fe
A community for all
I moved to Santa Fe in 1979 and raised my children here. I have sold, built and remodeled homes all over Santa Fe, and I wholeheartedly endorse the proposed transfer tax. I am saddened to witness the end of the diverse community I once knew. I am grateful I have not had to move after all these years, but I have friends who had to leave after their landlords sold their homes or raised their rent.
I believe buyers of multimillion-dollar homes would gladly pay this tax if they understood the massive benefit it can have for our community. This 3% transfer tax on high-end home sales will go directly into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which helps people obtain and stay in their homes. I ask city councilors to vote to put the transfer tax on the ballot in November. Let Santa Fe remain a community for all.
Dianna Woods
Santa Fe
Bring out the best?
Thank you for the editorial expressing our society’s need greater kindness, tolerance, compassion (“What the world needs: kindness, tolerance, compassion,” Our View, July 19). The failure of anyone to help the young man hit by a truck on Cerrillos Road and the horrific assault on the mosque in Portales are only two examples of how the spirit of our times is often negative, with disastrous consequences. Yes, the relentless bad news that assaults us daily from many quarters can be dispiriting even to the most optimistic of us. But I believe the dreadful examples set by public figures contribute to our malaise and our own bad behavior.
However flawed leaders may be, they inevitably set an example to the rest of us in their public actions. The blatant racism, criminality, egomania, arrogance, selfishness and nastiness displayed by at least two of our national public figures have lowered the bar for acceptable behavior in ordinary people. We’ve all experienced the dangerous and egotistical conduct of drivers in traffic these days. The greed and apathy of weapons manufacturers and their political lackeys have enabled even mentally ill people to obtain lethal weapons to kill, maim and mutilate innocents. I could go on, but suffice it to say, leaders of all stripes have an inherent obligation to inspire the best in us, their constituents, not the worst. Where are they?