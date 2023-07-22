On this hot Sunday morning, I’m looking forward to playing a USTA tennis league match here in town against an Albuquerque team. They are always fun and everyone enjoys these weekly events. The matches (and our practices) are held at the Alto Street sports complex, which houses the senior center as well as Bicentennial Pool. The complex has many sporting uses from tennis to outdoor hoops, Little League and slow-pitch diamonds as well as two soccer fields. It is a great design.

But what do the Albuquerque visitors see, after being used to their beautiful clubs? The sports building is never open so there are no restrooms other than a single port-a-potty (that has housed a homeless person!). The grounds are completely unkempt, goat heads and other noxious weeds grow everywhere (even on the artificial turf!). Why can’t we have a clean and first-class facility? Even small towns like Steamboat Springs, Colo., have much, much nicer community complexes. We see what Albuquerque has to offer and we are embarrassed by Alto Park’s condition and tennis courts that are terrible. Why can we not have clean and usable parks of which we can be proud?

Brian O’Keefe

