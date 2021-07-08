The creation of the “strong mayor” position for Santa Fe has brought to light several points to consider. Duties of a strong mayor include acting as chief executive officer of the city, appointing and supervising the city manager, city attorney, city clerk and advisory staff. Strong mayors also are recognized by the governor for purposes of military law.
The requirements for mayoral candidates are few — they must be a registered voter within the city and file a nominating petition containing the valid names, addresses and signatures of at least 0.5 percent of registered voters. This opens up the possibility of putting someone in the position without adequate qualifications. It seems illogical to give someone supervisory authority over those with more relevant and specialized résumés.
Currently, the choices for mayor for the next election include an English major with journalism experience and one whose recent My View article complains about how no one in City Hall listens to her. We afford the mayor a generous six-figure salary with perks. I urge Santa Fe to reconsider the strong-mayor system and reinstate the previous salary and job description for mayor.
Paula Frank
Santa Fe
Entitlement?
Regarding the recent letter to the editor (“Think of the customer,” July 6) by Jonathan Edelfelt, I have two words: Entitled much?
Dominique Millard
Santa Fe
Pledge resistance
All the flag-waving on the Fourth of July got me thinking. The events of Jan. 6 and new voter suppression laws would indicate that 130 years of droning through our Pledge of Allegiance have done little to unite the country or to prevent the madness in which we now find ourselves mired.
Perhaps it’s time for a new round of editing to pump some energy into the old saw. May I suggest that the following version now be recited in its stead at the opening of congressional sessions and all school functions.
“I pledge resistance to the flagging of the indicted state of America, and to the repugnance for which it stands: two nations under Guns and Greed; divided; with liberty and justice for sale.”
I fail to see how this revision could make things any worse than they already are.
Foster Hurley
Santa Fe
Explain the context
We should be considered in our judgment of the past. Has anyone noticed that, just like the obelisk, the Declaration of Independence refers to “Indian Savages”?
In their indictment of the king’s offenses that demanded the creation of the United States, the Founding Fathers wrote, “He has excited domestic insurrections among us, and has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”
We are all products of the time and context in which we live. Perhaps there is more to be gained from understanding and explaining the context than obliterating the words?
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Spending the funds
I am really surprised to learn the state is considering more funds for the unemployed (“New Mexico offering $1,000 back-to-work bonus,” July 3). Why? What about the millions in overpayment? Workforce Solutions needs to first set up a program to train new employees to process a correct claim, identify who is eligible and to calculate how long they can receive benefits.
People seriously looking for new employment and who stay on the job could receive a bonus after six months of employment. Another approach to disbursement of the $1.75 billion in federal COVID-19 funds would be to send $1,000 to the elderly and veterans.
May I make a suggestion to include small communities like Gallup schools and places like Mora also to receive financial incentives to hire more qualified individuals for after-school programs and support youth summer camps?
Sky Kaly
Santa Fe
