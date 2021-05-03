Why is the state capital not as proactive as Albuquerque? Seniors in this town want more than shuffleboard and arts and crafts. We are active and take responsibility for our health. We desperately need “designated” pickleball courts. Not part of basketball courts, not part of tennis courts. Courts specifically for pickleball — they will build community.
Ann Maes
Santa Fe
Suffrage is essential
If democracy means anything, it means universal suffrage. Therefore, it’s more than safe to assume that those, like the Republicans, who abolish universal suffrage wherever they can, must fear, despise or hate democracy. Of course they bombard us with professions of love of democracy. It’s a “love” in the Orwellian “doublespeak” sense. Despite the auspicious beginning of the Republicans in the 1850s with their opposition to slavery, by the 1890s, they had become the apostles of the wealthy and skeptical about democracy. They are now, just like fascists, determined to wipe it out. Their officious support of “democracy” is belied every day by their efforts to abolish universal suffrage, i.e., democracy.
Roger Carasso
professor emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Sneaky fight
The New Mexican ran a column by Henry Olsen (“It’s not Biden’s battle — but beef fight is coming,” Commentary, April 29). He is with the Koch-funded “Ethics and Public Policy Center,” and the column is an example of a new tactic by those opposed to fighting climate change. They no longer can argue it is not happening, as everyone sees it, so they are trying to create opposition by scaring people with the idea that radical changes in personal behavior are necessary.
Olsen falsely claims that cutting the consumption of red meat is “a top priority of any serious climate change program.” In his new book, The New Climate War, climate scientist Michael Mann describes these tactics and emphasizes that systemic reductions in fossil fuel usage are the key to fighting climate change, not changes in personal behavior like becoming vegan or not flying.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
The right approach
Hats off to Dominique Mazeaud for her letter (“Saving the soul of the nation means less military spending,” May 2). She expresses the sentiments of many of us who have felt for some time now that we are silent witnesses to the reckless behavior of a political elite in pursuit of military and economic supremacy in the world.
According to Brown University scholars, for example, the war on terror since 2001 has resulted in the deaths of over 800,000 people, 312,000 of whom are ordinary civilians our military has the arrogance to call “collateral damage.” This is not to mention expenditures of some $6.4 trillion, almost all of which is now debt. Mazeaud speaks up for all of us interested in “saving the soul of the nation.”
Jerry Delaney
Santa Fe
Drying up
The article ( “Addressing Santa Fe’s long-term growth plans,” April 25) was a depressing article describing city-enabled overbuilding. Contractors initiate an outrageously profitable wish plan, then “compromise” with a slightly scaled-down proposal. Since 2016, they can legally pay off the city to erase less-profitable, much-needed affordable housing requirements. Increasingly, builders are overwhelming historically charming Santa Fe. Curiously, new housing is being built near the flood-prone arroyo behind Santa Fe Place mall. The intersection near the Zia Rail Runner Station is already a traffic nightmare.
Absent from the article is the most indispensable, interwoven issue: water. Santa Fe County’s population has doubled in 40 years, unlike our water resources. Two tales of one city: Encouraging inordinate city population escalation for the well-to-do while denying the intrinsic reality of diminishing water availability amid climate change and extreme fire danger. Will Santa Fe’s future duplicate the drought-affected demise of Chaco Canyon and Mesa Verde? Imagine the Rio Grande as the Arroyo Seco. …
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
