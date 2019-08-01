In response to reporter Dillon Mullan’s story about Santa Fe Public Schools test scores (“A familiar pattern,” July 30): We do not need community schools. We do not need more auxiliary staff. We do not need more programs where dollars disappear. As a teacher, here is my solution. We need teachers. Real teachers — educated, college-certified teachers, trained to teach our kids. We need teachers to be paid. We need teachers incentivized to stay with our socioeconomically challenged schools and kids.
You want to know why the struggling schools aren’t scoring as well as the better-off schools? Classrooms have been littered with long-term subs and unstaffed time. This is not a socioeconomic issue. This is an economic issue of not funding actual teachers. These are not unreachable or unreasonable goals. A lot of it is simply accessing and using the resources we have instead of spending way too much money to create new ones.
Davita Ritchie
Santa Fe
Lost traditions
You mention New Mexicans making embroidery, blankets, etc. (“At Spanish Market, traditions must keep evolving,” July 26), but you forgot to mention that they were also the first European colonizers in what is now the U.S.
Besides embroidery and blanket-making, the Nuevo Mexicanos made their own saddles, chaps, boots, hats, bridles and reatas. Unfortunately that tradition has been lost and is now credited to the American cowboy, who copied everything from the paisano 300 years later.
Luciano Martinez
Pecos
Brave stand
I’m excited and glad that New Mexico has an energy plan that takes us into the future with 100 percent renewable energy, but the Energy Transition Act as written has serious flaws that need to be remedied first (“PRC doesn’t clarify if energy act applies to San Juan plant,” July 27).
The act prevents the Public Regulation Commission from doing its critical job of balancing the interests of monopoly utility companies and their customers. It essentially takes away commission discretion to ensure customers are only charged for “prudently” acquired resources.
Some PRC commissioners have bravely stood fast against this move and should be commended for their efforts to protect us against the act’s assault on the PRC’s ability to regulate utility companies. My sincere thanks to Commissioners Theresa Becenti-Aguilar, Valerie Espinosa, Cynthia Hall and Stephen Fischmann. PNM’s customers need you now more than ever.
Michael Sauber
Silver City
Behind background checks
Having grown up in New Mexico, I have gotten used to being around people with guns and never giving it a second thought. However, times have changed and I have realized that not all gun owners are created equal. It’s evident when you read that New Mexico has a firearm death rate of 53 percent higher than the national rate.
Although gun safety measures can be controversial, the people of New Mexico voted and implemented a state law requiring background checks before the sale of nearly all firearms (“New Mexico Walmarts to stop selling guns,” July 4).
New Mexicans have decided and our vote is clear. I applaud both our senators on co-sponsoring the Senate bill and ask them to continue to push this forward for our country.
Juan Daniel Avila
Albuquerque
Need deeper dive
The New Mexican’s story (“Company Seeks $18M in bonds backed by city for food facility,” July 30), simply gives the reader prepared statements by interested parties. This project might make sense, but how do the industrial revenue bonds actually work? Why is a nonprofit lending money indirectly to a for-profit company? Does this allow donors to take a state income tax deduction for this “charitable” donation? Why is the facility is located hundreds of miles from the most agriculturally productive areas of New Mexico? Why do the new jobs require some public subsidy?
David Goodrich
Santa Fe