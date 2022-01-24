On Jan. 15, the Beth Israel community in Colleyville, Texas, suffered a vicious attack during worship hours. Hostages were taken, and there is truly no way to measure the trauma this community has experienced and will experience in the days to come. Even as we celebrate the fact that every hostage was freed unharmed, we grieve that it ever happened. President Joe Biden correctly referred to this anti-Semitic hate crime as an “act of terror,” and it reminds all of us who are not Jewish that anti-Semitic bias, prejudice and hate remain alive and well in the United States.
We at the Interfaith Leadership Alliance in Santa Fe grieve with the Beth Israel community and with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker. We also grieve with Jews and Jewish communities in Santa Fe and across the country who live with the constant anxiety of the possibility of anti-Semitic violence. While most of us experience the comfort of walking to our pulpits and congregations weekly without fear of immediate danger, this has not been the experience of our Jewish siblings. This is why, as leaders within the Interfaith Leadership Alliance and as members of the faith community, we denounce these attacks and renew our commitment to teach our congregants to be ever more aware of these systemic issues that are still unresolved. We are deeply sorry for what happened in Texas. To all of our Jewish siblings who are reading this, we see you, hear you, grieve with you, and it is our desire to walk and work with you to create a better future.
Rev. Madeline Hart-Andersen and Tiago Arrais
co-presidents
Interfaith Leadership Alliance
Santa Fe
Yes to homes
As a business teacher at Capital High School, as well as an active member of the community, I support the Homewise initiative in developing an active park plus affordable housing on South Meadows Road. I have had the opportunity to hear firsthand diverse opinions, and the biggest concern is about losing this open space. The question here is, what is best for my community? In my opinion, our community needs access to housing at a cost we can afford, as well as safe open places where our children can grow up freely. The city is growing, and this is a fact we cannot avoid. Meanwhile, the rent and cost of houses are more expensive every day. For this reason, when I see an initiative whose intention is providing solutions to these issues, I feel my duty is to support the community instead of creating obstacles for my own interest.
Juan Acevedo
Santa Fe
Needing a break
I am praying the Legislature gets rid of the tax on Social Security. I believe we already paid tax on this income anyway. And if the Legislature is worried about the loss of revenue to the state, please remember New Mexico is about to get tons of money from the tax on recreational cannabis. Please give the old people a break.
Barbara Kalb
Santa Fe
Ask your doctor
In The New Mexican story (“Santa Fe doctor’s book helps families of ICU patients,” Jan. 23), I am quoted as saying that a third of patients with post-intensive care syndrome (PICS) will die, and only one-fifth will be fully independent by the end of the first year. I would like to clarify that I was speaking only about the subset of patients who required prolonged life support (for example, a ventilator for two weeks). Other less sick patients may have a less difficult course — and some patients will recover from an ICU stay quickly and completely. Patients and families should discuss the likely quality of life after the ICU with their doctors, on an individualized basis.
Dr. Lara Goitein
Santa Fe
