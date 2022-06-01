Santa Fe drivers, take heed: Please stop running red lights! This past Friday while doing errands around town, I witnessed three separate incidents of drivers running red lights. In one case, I narrowly missed being T-boned by a red-light runner. I only avoided an accident by hesitating at the green light, recalling the incidents I'd seen earlier in the day. And another thing: Stay in your lane! I've nearly been sideswiped many times by folks who meander from their driving lane, and I've seen cars being driven for many blocks with two wheels in the bike lane. Those white lines on the pavement are there for a reason. If you can't see them and maintain your vehicle within the lines, please get your vision and driving skills checked.
Faith Yoman
Santa Fe
Party motto
The motto for today's GOP was revealed several years ago: "I really don't care. Do U?"
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
When will it stop?
The U.S. Forest Service now admits that both the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires were caused by prescribed burns gone out of control. This complex fire has burned over 315,000 acres, incinerated spectacular forest, destroyed rural communities and wrenched the hearts of New Mexicans. In response, the Forest Service has paused prescribed burns for 90 days. Next, there will be "lessons learned," new protocols and burning will start up again. The agency recently stated it plans to increase prescribed burns up to four times the present levels — much more than can be done safely.
A genuine cost/benefit analysis of the Forest Service's prescribed burn program must be done. The Forest Service didn't consider the potential effects of escaped prescribed burns in its analysis of the recently approved Santa Fe Mountains Project. Such catastrophes will become more commonplace unless we truly stand for our forests and our communities. They won't stop until we are hurting enough to demand a halt to the destruction of what is precious to us, and to require due diligence in analysis and implementation of projects.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
Revising history
As a former board member of Santa Fe Pro Musica and in response to Mark Tiarks' excellent article ("The crash landing of the McDermott moonshot," May 27, Pasatiempo), I feel as blind-sided as Anne-Marie McDermott when she learned after the fact of Lydia Garmaier's firing to discover that the Pro Musica board, of which I was a member, had "assembled a seven-member search committee." On the record, let me state that the board was never informed of this search committee and never had a report from said search committee. In my opinion and based on my firsthand experience, history has been revised and rewritten.
Richard Bentley
Santa Fe
Ignore the closures
The article ("Hikers defying Santa Fe trail closures," May 30) describes a packed parking lot at Dale Ball Trails after the city ordered them closed. As one of the hikers deliberately ignoring trail closures, I'd like to explain. Not only does closing the trails do nothing to reduce fire risk, it actually increases the risk. Without hikers, an arsonist could take gasoline into the woods without being noticed, and if lightning or power lines spark a fire, no hikers are there to see and report it. So frequently the so-called experts are not experts at all, such as the Forest Service geniuses who set the two controlled burns that triggered the disastrous 315,000-plus-acre Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and the police "experts" on active shooters in Uvalde, Texas, who not only failed to enter the classroom to stop the shooter but blocked parents from doing it. The real reason the city closed the trails is so city officials can claim they "did something," not to actually reduce fire risk. Our job as citizens is to ignore the authorities when they abuse their powers. Hikers should feel free to ignore the trail closures.
Henry Medina
Santa Fe
Hold the poison
Droughts in New Mexico are only going to get worse in the coming years, and the destruction wrought by the ensuing fires will get worse as well. Not only must we be vigilant about our behavior so as to not exacerbate already-menacing fire seasons, we should be prepared to welcome the resulting displaced wildlife. That means there will be more predators to tackle our substantial rodent population — a good thing — and we must support them by never using rat poison (rodenticides/anti-coagulants) that ends up killing them through secondary poisoning. Coyotes and owls, for example, are such effective predators they can kill over 1,000 mice in a year. Let's keep them healthy! No rat poison, please!
Sandra Jackson
member, Eldorado Wildlife Advocacy Group
Eldorado
Crazy mix
Here we are: One nation, under guns, with tyranny and injustice for all. When you mix insanity with hypocrisy, you get Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz. The buck stops where?
Beth Murray
Santa Fe