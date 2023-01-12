I cannot agree with Kim Shanahan’s suggestion for a new road to avoid the “ghastly” junkyard view visitors have near our airport ("A sky-high idea to welcome people to Santa Fe," Building Santa Fe, Jan. 8). His suggested road connection to Jaguar Drive seems like a boost for developers at the expense of taxpayers and our beautiful but fragile environment. We all know city airports are often surrounded by unattractive areas — because people prefer not to live or work near them.
The sensible solution is to have what I hope the construction work at the airport will achieve — a practical airport building, a mud-free parking lot, and landscaped grounds. New arrivals are much more troubled by things such as the ridiculously inadequate luggage retrieval area. Yet all the airport staff deal with challenges so professionally. Now, they are a grand welcome to Santa Fe.
Dianne Hillyard
Santa Fe
Staff up PRC
I want to add my voice to Kenneth Costello's comments on the Public Regulation Commission's and Public Service Company of New Mexico's modernization of the grid ("Grid modernization is key decision for new PRC," My View, Jan. 8). Years back, I had a client — a major economic research firm — whose primary clients were utilities all over the country. One of its key roles was to develop the highly complex rationales needed to support rate increases. State regulatory commissions then vetted the data.
The point is that the material was prepared, mostly, by people with doctorate degrees steeped in the economics of the utility industry. Our PRC needs to be staffed at a level that aligns, professionally and academically, with the petitions before them. The client I refer to played a major role in one of the biggest anti-trust cases ever — the breakup, in 1984, of a utility with the initials AT&T.
Dick Altman
Santa Fe
Renewable energy faster
Kenneth Costello’s My View on grid modernization made great points. The biggest challenge for the new Public Regulation Commission and local authorities will be to review plans submitted not only for dollar amounts requested but to dig into how funds can and should be applied to increase the amount of renewable energy capacity we can get online each year, while balancing costs between utilities and ratepayers to hit our goals.
Instead of spending money on "smart meters," I would say the following improvements would get more solar on rooftops and parking lots: revising the rules for interconnection; increasing staffing and simplifying the process at utility’s solar interconnection application departments; reducing permit review time from over two months in some jurisdictions to something closer to two weeks; and simplifying applications for state tax credits after installation.
Daniel Baker
Santa Fe
A word of warning
Last night, we went to a viewing of the movie EO. It had been reviewed as “a rapturous hymn,” “clever,” “artistic,” even “fun.” What I saw and tearfully walked out on were images of torture, cruelty, anxiety and of the lowest of human tendencies.
I’m all for enlightening art films, but this was a horror film by all accounts. The nice fellow at the counter said it is getting the most box office interest there but about half the people walked out. Viewers beware! My heart is still hurting and my senses reeling.
April Fair
Tesuque
Who benefits?
As the GOP rebrands itself as the “working class” party, it has already conceded it can do nothing more for working class folks than entertain their desire for spectacle and revenge.
In the next two years, U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene will get a chance to play prosecutor, Speaker Kevin McCarthy can hold his gavel high and the world will continue to burn. Who benefits? The oil oligarchs who rejoice each day we are not addressing our existential problems but instead obsessing over Hunter Biden’s laptop.