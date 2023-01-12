I cannot agree with Kim Shanahan’s suggestion for a new road to avoid the “ghastly” junkyard view visitors have near our airport ("A sky-high idea to welcome people to Santa Fe," Building Santa Fe, Jan. 8). His suggested road connection to Jaguar Drive seems like a boost for developers at the expense of taxpayers and our beautiful but fragile environment. We all know city airports are often surrounded by unattractive areas — because people prefer not to live or work near them.

The sensible solution is to have what I hope the construction work at the airport will achieve — a practical airport building, a mud-free parking lot, and landscaped grounds. New arrivals are much more troubled by things such as the ridiculously inadequate luggage retrieval area. Yet all the airport staff deal with challenges so professionally. Now, they are a grand welcome to Santa Fe.

Dianne Hillyard

