Santa Fe County must find its way to protect one of its valuable open spaces from the inevitable contamination that would result from leaving toxic mine tailings abandoned and untreated above what has become the Cerrillos Hills State Park.
The county must follow through with commitments to acquire for the park the largest, most significant prehistoric Native American turquoise mine in North America, Mount Chalchihuitl (Mount Chal) dating from around A.D. 1000. The acquisition, a New Mexico State Cultural Property since 1978, has been supported by Boards of the County Commission since 2001.
Important open space acquisitions in which taxpayers and the county have invested much time and money are under threat, as Santa Fe County is looking to find funds for other projects during the economic shock of the pandemic. Continued funding (or defunding) of the acquisition of Mount Chal for the park, along with the needed cleanup of the adjacent toxic mine site, will be discussed at 4 p.m. June 23 at a capital projects meeting.
Surely county staff and commissioners must feel the need to protect its open spaces from perpetual pollution. One would think that our commissioners would not tolerate leaving this as a legacy mine abandoned above the park, while also abandoning public access of a world class archaeological site poised to enhance New Mexico State Parks.
Ross Lockridge
Cerrillos
Supporting merchants
As restrictions in place to stunt the spread of the coronavirus are lifted, our merchants are wedged between a rock and a hard place. Visitors will be arriving in droves to enjoy the relative calm we've earned by strictly adhering to social-distancing guidelines. Presented with paying customers after such a long wait, merchants are under pressure to relax precautions to satisfy those who prioritize their comfort over the health of others. Support "no mask, no service" efforts.
Go to your local shoe store to buy that next pair of shoes instead of the internet, and be ready to pay a premium for enjoying the luxury of community instead of pursuing the cheapest price.
Steve Shaw
Santa Fe
Beware of tyrants
My husband and I are reading On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Snyder, one of the best historians practicing today and an expert on totalitarianism of the 20th century. The book, a little primer — virtually a handbook — for understanding how large groups of people willingly allow tyrants to gain control over them consists of short, pithy descriptions of how democracies and republics can descend into oligarchy and empire. It is a frightening book in that he describes how our grasp on democracy, long taken for granted, is slowly slipping away. We might all consider adding it to our reading list. The second lesson presented in the book is titled “Defend Institutions.” It is institutions, Snyder says, that help us preserve decency. He encourages us to choose an institution we care about and take its side.
Sheltering in place in the middle of a pandemic, I wondered what I could do. Then I realized again the value of an independent free press, which led me to write to thank The New Mexican for presenting us with current news stories from the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, as well as top-notch local reporting, columns, op-ed pieces and articles on a daily basis. Thank you for one of the joys of living in Santa Fe.
Nancy Burgas
Santa Fe
Post office in crisis
The Trump gang wants to carve up the U.S. Postal Service and serve it up to their ultra-rich pals.
I started working for the Postal Service in 1970, and the Republicans were already working to weaken and privatize our delivery system. Thank our postal unions, who have furiously fought to keep our highly effective service to the American people. Until computers came along, the mail was the cheapest and most secure method of nonverbal communication.
Today we find ourselves facing the most serious attack by the Trumpists. Due to many factors, mainly the present pandemic, the Postal Service finds itself in a serious fiscal predicament. I urge those who are interested in keeping the Postal Service alive to write to Sen. Mitch McConnell to keep it in mind when giving billions to airlines, cruise lines and large banks. His address is Washington, D.C. 20510. No street address needed. He’ll get it.
Felipe J. Roibal
Santa Fe
A new design
As a Santa Fe artist, I would like to propose that we replace the current monument on our Plaza with a new one honoring all people — and, in fact, all our planet’s life. The historic obelisk shape is great for this sort of thing. My design includes different colored layers of stone from around the world. The plaque reads “Peace between all people and toward all Earth’s life. Santa Fe 2020.”
Mark Bradley Bealmear
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.