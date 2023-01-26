I recently decided to buy an airline ticket from Santa Fe instead of Albuquerque and left from long-term parking in dark and sleet. Free, a big plus, and I commend the airport manager, but I proceeded on the same road as cars dropping off travelers. When I returned, again in darkness, I went to remote parking via a halfway decent but unlit sidewalk that I had not observed coming from the other direction last week.

When I got to the lot, I had no clue about my car's location except for a faint memory. I used to be a good marathon runner, but nearing 78, I found hauling my suitcase across that gravel more than grueling. With no signs or lights I managed to find my car, but what kind of accident has to happen to cause a lawsuit? I think this is an embarrassment to Santa Fe.

Laurie Rossi

Popular in the Community