I recently decided to buy an airline ticket from Santa Fe instead of Albuquerque and left from long-term parking in dark and sleet. Free, a big plus, and I commend the airport manager, but I proceeded on the same road as cars dropping off travelers. When I returned, again in darkness, I went to remote parking via a halfway decent but unlit sidewalk that I had not observed coming from the other direction last week.
When I got to the lot, I had no clue about my car's location except for a faint memory. I used to be a good marathon runner, but nearing 78, I found hauling my suitcase across that gravel more than grueling. With no signs or lights I managed to find my car, but what kind of accident has to happen to cause a lawsuit? I think this is an embarrassment to Santa Fe.
Laurie Rossi
Española
No trigger finger
With the Santa Fe district attorney now charging Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the Rust case, much is being made of the FBI report and whether Baldwin’s revolver could have discharged without him pulling the trigger. One article I read stated, “Additionally, the (FBI) report casts doubt on Baldwin’s assertion that he never pulled the trigger. ‘With the hammer at full cock, the revolver could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional.’”
Indeed, a revolver’s hammer cocked fully in the locked position does need a trigger pull to discharge the weapon. But what is being overlooked here is that with a single-action revolver, such as the one Baldwin was handling, pulling the hammer partially back and then inadvertently letting it go can cause the gun to fire without use of the trigger. Those of us old enough remember cowboys in movie gunfights bypassing the trigger by “fanning” their revolvers’ hammer for rapid firing. I expect his lawyers will be quick to point to this glaring oversight in his trial.
Michael King
Santa Fe
Members only
In the editorial ("Golf courses in the desert — here for the long haul," Our View, Jan. 10) the newspaper espoused the view that occasionally opening the swimming pool of the Santa Fe Municipal Country Club might be a fair exchange for the club's continued use of the refuse water for its golf course. The swimming pool at the country club is a private facility available to its dues-paying members, with rigid standards for insurance and safety purposes. Included in some of those standards is the availability of the pool for dues-paying members. A reasonable incremental agreement must be pursued focused on the refuse water, the established precedent and the initial purpose.
Alvin Baca
Santa Fe
Get everyone active
Hersch Wilson ("NMAA needs to be reimagined," My View, Jan. 15) concentrates on the importance of what he calls “athletic intelligence” (applying to the physically gifted). Athletes do receive inordinate attention because they provide entertainment. They are the heroes of small-town, college, and professional sports and satisfy tribal loyalties at every level. Wilson ignores a much larger group that likely needs even more attention: those who sit in the bleachers, in stadiums and in front of TVs or who are not interested in sports at all.
As Wilson points out, many of those who engaged in sports remain active throughout their lives. However, those who do not contribute to the statistics of obesity and its many accompanying health problems and costs. What might be called “fitness intelligence” (applying to those who understand the role of diet and exercise) should be addressed as early as possible. Physical education sessions encouraging fitness have that goal. Research indicates that such compulsory physical activity in school also carries over for years. The topic needs more financial support, longer-term study and attention equal to or greater than that given to sports.