Regarding the editorial on the San Miguel chapel ("Historic chapel a reminder of faithful past," Our View, Dec. 29), no mention was made that San Miguel was used as a chapel for the students and faculty of El Colegio de San Miguel/St. Michael’s High School since 1859 until around 1968 when the school was moved to its present location on Siringo Road.
Until then it primarily served the Christian Brothers who taught at St. Mike’s and the boarders who lived next door in what is now called the Lamy building. The first bishop of Santa Fe, Jean-Baptiste Lamy, brought the Christian Brothers to Santa Fe and gave them the chapel for their school. A church dedicated to services for the people of the Analco neighborhood eventually gave way to a boarding school chapel. I and many like me — I'm a 1960 graduate of St. Mike's — attended weekly Mass in that beautiful chapel. I just thought people should know its complete history.
Fred Diehl
Santa Fe
Focus on preventing violence
New Mexico should become the first state to use its schools and education to reduce violence. It should strive to teach students to be less violent when they graduate, and the goals should be to eventually reduce the number of people using domestic violence shelters annually, and to reduce the number of people being incarcerated annually for committing acts of violence.
Such reductions in violence would help New Mexico's economy, and reduce a lot of suffering by those who've lost loved ones to violence.
Steve Kokette
Madison, Wis.
Finding joy on the rails
From 2006 to the end of 2012, I produced an event on the historic tracks of the former Santa Fe Southern railroad. It was called the Women's Train Dance. We took reservations and sometimes sold out. It was a moving dance on the old Flat Car. We broke down about 8 miles out the first year and had to be towed back in by another engine. But the following year, people asked if we could break down again! Everyone had such a fabulous time on the first train dance, I decided to keep going and keep that incredible fun alive.
And so we did.
It was magic, truly magic. So thank you, Santa Fe Southern! You held it alive and running with almost no funds. And now, it is the Sky Railway, 100 miles of beautiful views of the Jemez and the backside of the Sandia mountains amid the gorgeous Galisteo Basin.
Leslie Chamberlain
Edgewood
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.