Trump’s new kind of nationalism: There’s nothing wrong with engaging foreign governments against one’s own citizens on one’s own behalf, even if it endangers the whole planet. These unethical and illegal actions were officially sanctioned by members of the Senate when they refused to hold a true impeachment trial with witnesses and documentation. What this says about equal protection under the law for the rest of us is appalling.
I salute New Mexico U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, and Reps. Xochitl Torres Small, Ben Ray Luján and Debra Haaland for their courage in standing up for the law. Thank you!
R. Amadea Morningstar
Santa Fe
Thank you, good Samaritans
On a recent Thursday morning, the transmission of the old car I’ve been driving gasped its last as I was rounding the curve at the corner of Pacheco Street and St. Michael’s Drive. I was blocking a lane of traffic. As I waited for AAA (thanks, Rick), I helped other drivers recognize the situation and not hit my car.
Within minutes, a lovely lady on her way to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (where she worked) stopped to offer me traffic cones that she carried in her car; a father-son team went around the block and came back to offer to push my car out of the intersection; and a fellow rolled down his window to ask if I needed a hand. The tow truck arrived 10 minutes later.
Thank you, one and all, for your open-hearted, open-handed displays of kindness. I am honored to have been the recipient, and very grateful.
Gene Sandrett
Santa Fe
Maintain median standard
As noted in The New Mexican corrections (Feb. 20), Kendall McCumber is female, not male (“Coming this spring: A more beautiful Santa Fe,” Our View, Feb. 17). She has created masterpiece landscapes for decades. And while I’m at it, why in the world do not all of Santa Fe’s civic landscapes match the aesthetic that McCumber Fine Gardens embodies? The finest public gardens in Santa Fe are the four medians on Paseo de Peralta designed by McCumber. It is absurd that the city does not fund similar. All this oversight, regulation and enforcement — for medians. The city should simply create and maintain medians for the standard of beauty they can provide for residents and visitors.
Sharon Ahern
Santa Fe
Unexpected kindness
On a recent Saturday in February, my 4-year-old grandson, his parents and my wife on crutches from a recent fall had dinner at The Ranch House in Santa Fe. It was a sumptuous meal served by attentive personnel. When I asked for the bill, our waiter said, “No need; your bill was paid by the couple who were sitting behind you.” I turned around, but they had already left. Flabbergasted, all I could utter was, “What … !” I had never experienced such anonymous and unexpected beneficence. It was thought-provoking.
As we negotiate an increasingly difficult period in our country with its nastiness and disrespect, let us reflect on the good that sometimes appears unexpectedly. The world runs better when we treat each other with kindness and respect.
Michael P. Gross
Santa Fe
Failing to yield
Living near the corner of St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road for 16 years, I have seen a major increase in accidents over the last three years at that intersection (“1 dead, 4 hurt in morning crash on St. Francis Drive,” Feb. 21)
Driving St. Francis and all streets in the city, including U.S. 285 (north and south) and Interstate 25 for 44 years, I have come to the conclusion that vehicle speed is the drug of choice, and running yellow and red lights is the new norm during all hours of the day. My question is: What is causing this unruly, obnoxious, deadly behavior in the people behind the wheels? I guess if we have politicians and a president defying the rule of law, why can’t we inconsequential citizens do the same?
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
