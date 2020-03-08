What an excellent editorial (“Washing hands can be a lifesaver,” Our View, March 2) that made a point that is always timely — particularly with regard to the coronavirus. The bedrock of global public health is safe water, adequate toilets and soap to wash hands. Yet 2 billion people in developing countries use health care facilities lacking these basics. Thank you for focusing on the critical importance of water, soap and hand-washing and how they undergird good health in New Mexico and around the world.
David Douglas
Santa Fe
Prevent presidential abuse
Issues raised during the impeachment of President Donald Trump will have long-term effects on our democracy. With our current political rules in place, we cannot fully prevent presidential abuse of power now or in the future.
That’s why we need to enact the “For the People Act,” House Resolution 1, awaiting a vote in the U.S. Senate. The bill addresses voting rights, money in politics, redistricting, government transparency and ethics — reforms that will give everyday people a more powerful voice in politics.
With today’s nonstop headlines focusing on Trump’s ongoing and distracting assaults on the rule of law, we cannot lose sight of the fundamental reforms needed to protect our democracy. We must encourage our lawmakers and other leaders to keep HR 1 at the top of our shared priorities. We the people deserve it and must demand it.
Stephanie Mendez and Janie Thelin
members, Indivisible Santa Fe
Tethering not clear cut
Recently, on The New Mexican opinion page, Brian Braa (“Tethering dogs is wrong,” Letters to the Editor, March 1) and David Platts (“Speak up on March 11,” Letters to the Editor, March 1) appear to disagree on whether dogs should be tethered. Some years ago, the tenant of one of my neighbors kept a dog permanently chained outside no matter the weather, including the coldest of winters, without even a dog house for shelter. The miserable dog barked incessantly, and all entreaties to the neighbor to relent were met with anger. Animal situations will differ, and they need to be handled on a case-by-case basis, with a law on the books to permit authorities to make the necessary investigations.
Bruce Moss
Santa Fe
Vote for her
Amigos, it is time for the 3rd Congressional District to choose a woman to represent our Democrats, and definitely not the one who recently moved here and is mostly funded by her Hollywood pals. Rather let’s choose la hija del Norte, whose local support is authentically deserved for her loyal service to our community: Teresa Leger Fernandez.
David Padwa
Santa Fe
Breastfeeding benefits families
As a physician, I am interested in ways we can work together to achieve goals that benefit the health of the Santa Fe community. Research points to the tremendous health and economic benefits for families that exclusively breastfeed for the first six months. Yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 27 percent of babies in New Mexico are being exclusively breastfed at six months.
There are many reasons new mothers cite for not breastfeeding, many of which are challenges that can be overcome with the right support system. If you are a health care professional or someone in the Santa Fe community who has the opportunity to work with new mothers, I ask that you join me in building awareness about the importance of breastfeeding. You can also join the discussion and learn more at the New Mexico Breastfeeding Taskforce Annual Conference taking place March 12 and 13 in Albuquerque. For more information, go to contact@breastfeedingnm.org.
William “Mac” Bowen, M.D.
chairman, New Mexico Breastfeeding Task Force
family doctor
Christus St. Vincent Family Medicine Center
Santa Fe
