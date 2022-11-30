In response to the article (“ ‘No compassion out here’ for homeless,” Nov. 28), I would like to clarify that the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place has a heated patio out front so that our guests who have nowhere else to go can remain on the property and escape the bitter cold. Also, the shelter’s Day Services program offers a Community Closet, where people can obtain warm clothing, showers and a hearty lunch three days a week.
The Community Closet desperately needs donations of socks, hats, gloves, coats and blankets. We are working with our longtime core team leader, chaplain Joe Dudziak, as well as others who are providing street outreach, to encourage people who became accustomed to camping outdoors during the pandemic to come back into the shelter. There, they will be treated with compassion and respect and offered an array of services to help stabilize their lives and move them into permanent housing.
Korina Lopez
executive director
Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place
Santa Fe
Breakfast tradition
I enjoyed the article (“Breakfast burrito’s birthplace?” Nov. 27). Thank you for some light-hearted hometown news. Going downtown on Saturday mornings for one of Dee’s delicious breakfast burritos (and possibly a doughnut for breakfast dessert) is a happy memory going back about 30 years for our family. It was often followed by a visit to the Main Library just around the corner, to load up on books for the week. Dee always makes everyone feel welcome. We continue to wish her and Bernie the best!
Deborah Harlow
Santa Fe
Keep the tests
I’m wondering why Santa Fe Community College is doing away with the entry assessment test and remedial classes? College officials cite extreme cultural bias. Yet, if most of the students are local and raised in the same cultural environment, wouldn’t most all the scores reflect this? Given that the English and math proficiency is ranked at a fifth grade level in the Santa Fe area, don’t the students really need remedial courses to write an intelligent report or figure measurements accurately? What will the new SFCC plan be? Just to further “dumb down” grades? What next — mail-in requests for certificates?
Lou Matta
Eldorado
Who’s in charge?
Does the post office in Santa Fe take on extra workers for the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas? If not, why not? Whose responsibility, locally, is oversight of the functioning of the post office?