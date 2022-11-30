In response to the article (“ ‘No compassion out here’ for homeless,” Nov. 28), I would like to clarify that the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place has a heated patio out front so that our guests who have nowhere else to go can remain on the property and escape the bitter cold. Also, the shelter’s Day Services program offers a Community Closet, where people can obtain warm clothing, showers and a hearty lunch three days a week.

The Community Closet desperately needs donations of socks, hats, gloves, coats and blankets. We are working with our longtime core team leader, chaplain Joe Dudziak, as well as others who are providing street outreach, to encourage people who became accustomed to camping outdoors during the pandemic to come back into the shelter. There, they will be treated with compassion and respect and offered an array of services to help stabilize their lives and move them into permanent housing.

Korina Lopez

