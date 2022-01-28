I read with interest the column by faith leaders calling for safe firearms storage laws ("Requiring safe gun storage would save lives," My View, Jan. 16). They note safe storage laws as one tool to reduce youth suicide — and they are correct. Experts in the journal Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior found most youth suicides using firearms happen in their own homes with firearms owned by their parents. Safe storage can reduce children accessing these firearms and reduce suicide.
Detractors say “someone who wants to kill themselves will find a way, so this law won't work" — which is incorrect. Suicide attempts are often impulsive, and many who survive regret the attempt. However, when a firearm is used, the risk for death is so high that fewer people survive to get the care that can help them. Therefore, limiting access to firearms can reduce youth suicides.
Please, let’s do this.
Eileen Barrett
Albuquerque
Regarding the letter from Kathleen Reyes ("Tell us why," Jan. 27), who expressed concern about higher natural gas costs this winter, there are two factors. Gas prices have increased over the past 18 months across the country, largely due to changes in world markets. All natural gas distribution companies, including ours, pay market prices to companies that produce gas. New Mexico Gas Co. passes the cost on to customers without markup. Higher market prices in recent months have, unfortunately, resulted in higher gas costs for customers.
Customers may remember the extremely cold weather that struck the Southwest in February 2021. The cost of gas spiked and our company paid as much for gas in one week as we would normally spend in a year. Instead of collecting the higher costs in March, we received permission from the Public Regulation Commission to minimize the impact on customers by spreading costs out. Customers have seen an additional charge on their bills since July which will continue through December 2023.
We can help customers with assistance programs or to establish payment plans. See our website or call 1-888-664-2726. We also publish conservation tips to help reduce consumption and lower your bill.
Tim Korte
New Mexico Gas Co.
Albuquerque
Help the seniors
I have kept up with the bill to repeal the state tax on Social Security, a version of which was stalled in committee. It has been stalled by Democrats even though the governor favors passage. With inflation eating up our cost of living, I would think legislators would help senior citizens in the state, especially seniors on fixed incomes who have a difficult time making ends meet.
Instead, legislators want to pay themselves salaries and also increase salaries of state officials. Interesting that legislators will not cut interest rates on predatory lending companies that rob our poorest citizens. With federal infrastructure money from the American Rescue Plan Act and a large amount of money from the oil and gas amounting to a large sum for the state budget, you would think that legislators would take this opportunity to help needy New Mexicans.
If legislators do not use this opportunity to help citizens in need of financial relief, they should understand that senior citizens and other needy people can vote in legislators who understand our plight.
Miguel Chavez
Las Vegas, N.M.
Military cog?
And furthermore, about Ukraine: I would highly recommend reading John Mearsheimer's article in the September/October 2014 issue of Foreign Affairs, "Why the Ukraine crisis is the West's fault." Clearly, no one in our government, NATO or the European Union has read it. The potential losses far outweigh the gains — unless one is a cog in the military machine.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Thanks, Christus
Recently, I had serious emergency surgery at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I cannot fully express how impressed I was by my treatment beforehand (PCP, cardiologist, nurses and technicians), during (surgeons, nurses, aides andtechnicians), and even days after (doctors, nurses, office staff and care coordinators). I am so grateful and happy that I found all of you. Thank you all so very much.
Lisa Pence
Santa Fe
Still waiting
Don't count on it! I filed electronically early last year and still have not received my very small refund. Sen. Ben Ray Luján's office has been working on it, but no luck so far.
And talking about counting, what did Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce have to do with submitting fake elector counts for then-President Donald Trump? Lots on national media but nothing here!
Barbara Watson
Santa Fe
