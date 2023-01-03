For all of the objectors to our homeless population sleeping in the street, or an arroyo or wherever they can, how about this: Mayor Alan Webber and his staff can spend a night outside without a sleeping bag, along with all the other complainants. How about the next New Mexican edition of Home magazine feature the living quarters of the homeless: Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place; St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing; Casa Familia; and Son Risa, for starters.

Even better, how about the residents of million-dollar-plus homes trade places for one night with a homeless person? Even better than that, how about we gather monthly tithes from residents of these homes to establish a fund in perpetuity providing food, clothing and shelter for all the Santa Fe homeless. That way we can ensure there will always be room at the inn and the homeless never will have to spend a night in a manger. How about that?

Ellen J. Shabshai Fox

