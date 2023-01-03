For all of the objectors to our homeless population sleeping in the street, or an arroyo or wherever they can, how about this: Mayor Alan Webber and his staff can spend a night outside without a sleeping bag, along with all the other complainants. How about the next New Mexican edition of Home magazine feature the living quarters of the homeless: Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place; St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing; Casa Familia; and Son Risa, for starters.
Even better, how about the residents of million-dollar-plus homes trade places for one night with a homeless person? Even better than that, how about we gather monthly tithes from residents of these homes to establish a fund in perpetuity providing food, clothing and shelter for all the Santa Fe homeless. That way we can ensure there will always be room at the inn and the homeless never will have to spend a night in a manger. How about that?
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox
Santa Fe
Professional? Hardly
The opinion you published that a paid Legislature is needed here in New Mexico to produce a more professional operation is wrong (“N.M. needs a more professional Legislature,” Our View, Dec. 30). Look at the U.S. Congress, where members are paid. They can’t even pass a balanced budget and have bankrupted this nation. Paying them hasn’t solved anything. Our current system has worked since we became a state. Leave it alone. The situation in Congress proves paying legislators here in New Mexico will only make matters worse.
Marvin Olson
Dulce
Work effectively
One thing many of us learned during the pandemic is how to work effectively at home. While there are jobs that require a physical presence in an office or elsewhere, plenty of jobs do allow for at least some work-from-home time. Many businesses have discovered that and are adjusting their office-space needs to save money and improve employee morale. However, the state of New Mexico, in its questionable wisdom, has decreed all employees must return to work from their offices. Rather than figure out how to optimize the work and workforce (and the taxpayers’ money), managers have decided they must be obeyed.
This will cost the taxpayers of New Mexico in numerous ways: More office space will be used than is necessary; some employees will be less happy and less productive; and some people will find more enlightened employers who actually are interested in their needs. I expect this kind of behavior from one political ideology, but not from politicians who claim to support working people. The state of New Mexico should be able to do better and learn to work more effectively in the 21st century.
Brian Rees
Santa Fe
About those returns
Regarding former President Donald Trump’s recently released tax records, why did the Internal Revenue Service ignore its policy of auditing a president’s tax return in a timely manner before finally tackling this job more than two years into Trump’s term? How did this “billionaire” get away with paying little or no taxes for three of the six released returns and a high of nearly $1 million for the other three?
Could it be that over the last decade, the IRS budget has suffered significant budget cuts by congressional Republicans? And, according to Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., of the House Ways and Means Committee, the purpose of these cuts was “to sabotage tax enforcement against the rich.” It’s no secret large corporations and the super-rich use their armies of high-priced lawyers and accountants to game the tax system. Part of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weissleberg’s job was to take the bullet for him.
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
The next one
The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists have learned how to use lies, hate and patience. The next coup will be disguised as a strategy to save democracy.