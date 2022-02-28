Those with a knowledge of Russia and its history were hardly surprised that Putin made good on his threats to invade Ukraine. He has said this repeatedly over the years. No one should have believed his blatant and transparent lies about the military buildup along that country’s borders. President Joe Biden was not playing Chicken Little when he continued saying that Russia was about to invade Ukraine. He was absolutely correct and is now using what relatively limited leverage he has to punish Russia. European countries must take the lead in this aggression.
It is unlikely this will be Putin’s last attempt to reassemble the old Soviet Union. He already controls parts of Georgia. Moldova is on his list, as are Armenia and Azerbaijan. His fondest wish is to drive NATO out of the Baltic states, which is not gonna happen. If America has not yet learned from the past, it is now obvious Russia is feeling its oats. When it does not get its way, forget diplomacy or any treaties in place, just grab what you want and snub those who object. I have visited Russia a number of times and have studied at Moscow University and believe that this tragic affair was completely predictable.
William W. Derbyshire, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Defining genius
If President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico ordered the Mexican Armed Forces to the U.S. southern border, then announced his country was going to invade the United States to reclaim the territory that once belonged to them (which consists of all or part of 10 states), would former President Donald Trump consider him a "genius" who is savvy? Just wondering.
Janet Elder
Santa Fe
Stop the flow
We are still buying Russian oil? Are you kidding me? That means we are helping finance the invasion of the Ukraine. If that is not Orwellian, what is?
William Siegal
Santa Fe
Critical payback
Regarding the support of Despot Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo and Tucker Carlson for Putin’s latest act of violence towards Ukraine: It’s interesting (and ironic) to note that, if they had been citizens in the Putin regime who were publicly lauding the adversary, President Joe Biden, they would have been carted off to a gulag, poisoned or shot in the street.
Steve Hill
Santa Fe
Hydrogen capitulation
It’s disappointing to see Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pushing forward with her efforts on a blue hydrogen hub. She has yet to explain how this aligns with her efforts to have New Mexico be at net zero emissions by 2050, even at the lower levels of carbon that her regional hub would produce. Nor has she explained how she expects to get unproven carbon capture to work. Nor has she explained how she will monitor increased methane levels. Nor has she explained why she stubbornly pushes ahead when legislators said — four times — that such a hub is bad for the state. I know she has a tough line to walk between environmental advocates and fossil fuel lobbyists, but this appears to be wholesale capitulation to energy interests in the midst of an election year. Such a bad move by an allegedly “green” governor.
D. Reed Eckhardt
Santa Fe
Light up for Ukraine
I have just sent the following email to Mayor Alan Webber and all of the City Council members. "As we all grieve for what is happening so far away in Ukraine, it would be wonderful to show that Santa Fe stands with the brave citizens of Ukraine. While gatherings and marches are great ways to express solidarity, what could be more in keeping with our Santa Fe Spirit than lighting the trees in the Plaza in yellow and blue lights? Please give serious consideration to doing so as soon as possible." If you would like to see this come to pass, please let them know.
Nancy Baker
Santa Fe
