The letter from Danielle Garcia (“Wind projects can take advantage of N.M. realities,” April 20) made me ponder other natural resources our state has. How about changing the date of the Balloon Fiesta to early February and moving it to Santa Fe? Then the balloons can be filled with the hot air generated in the Roundhouse. A previously wasted resource gets used and there is no pollution from burning propane. It’s win-win!
Brett Woywood
Albuquerque
Extraordinary gift
Sharon McCawley wrote a thoughtful and informative letter about the Vladem Contemporary Museum, the Guzman mural and what should be a shared goal: providing a space in which all New Mexico artists can be appreciated. I would concur with the information she shared in that letter (“Shared goal,” April 18).
I would like to thank Ellen and Bob Vladem. Their extraordinary generosity has contributed very, very significantly to the realization of that space. However, for the past several months, their name has been associated with the fate of the mural. They had no say in the decisions that were made by the state of New Mexico with regard to the mural, yet they have been vilified. This does not make sense. Rather, they should be thanked for their gift.
Michael Ogg
Santa Fe
Make ’em work
Since the filibuster is unlikely to be dispensed of in the near future, there being too much hesitancy among Democratic senators, I suggest (along with President Joe Biden) that the filibuster should be retained as a talking filibuster, so that those who are willing to use it must also be willing to do the labor of speaking continuously on the floor of the Senate until one side or the other — proponents or opponents of a bill being debated — surrenders.
In spite of its racist and shameful history, the filibuster serves the purpose of mitigating the tyranny of the majority. Abandoning a talking filibuster was rather gutless, and has been abused many times over by a Senate minority — there is no price to pay for obstruction, making it much too easy. A talking filibuster would not be as cheap as it now is, but would require endurance and exposure.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
988 rollout
With reference to the piece (“Coming soon to phones: 10-digit dialing,” Our View, April 2) I’d like to point out that the implementation of 988, the new three-digit dialing code, is scheduled for July 16, 2022. However, the editorial states, “Starting July 16,” which may be misunderstood to mean this year. Currently, an array of behavioral health and health care organizations, including 911, are working on preparing for successful implementation of 988 in New Mexico by summer of 2022.
Cassandra Wilson
project manager
Behavioral Health Services Division
Albuquerque
A game changer
New Mexico cities need to be ready to make their cases for the infrastructure projects that will transform them. Terry Brunner suggests school buildings as part of that effort (“Federal dollars are coming — get ready, New Mexico,” My View, April 18).
When my husband and I moved to Albuquerque in 1973, we noticed portable, prefabricated buildings in many schoolyards. Just temporary, we were told. Thirty years later, our grandkids went to school in some of them. Many schoolyards are full of them to this day. They and all New Mexican children — as well as their teachers and aides — deserve better, and the infrastructure bill could be a game changer for future students if we take this opportunity seriously.
Roxanne Allen
Albuquerque
Light time
The city is moving to convert Santa Fe’s streetlights to LED ones. A wise move, if properly done. However, the plans could result in substantial overlighting, lights too white or blue (in the jargon, “color temperature” higher than 2,700 kelvins) that are bad for sleep, make birds and bees behave as if it were day and stop breeding, cause glare when driving and pollute the night sky.
Santa Fe’s traditional look and the quality of life will further degrade. The city and the lighting contractor have developed a website, santafe.dalkiasolutions.com, that gives more details. Please post your comments on the website.
François-Marie Patorni
Santa Fe
