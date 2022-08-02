As a member of the Eldorado Wildlife Advocacy Group and a K-9 search and rescue volunteer, I would like to express my concern about the use of rodenticides in the greater Santa Fe area. These poisons, commonly sold in local hardware and big box stores and used by homeowners, are extremely toxic to wildlife and pets. They travel out of the designated area of use and work their way up the food chain. Rodents eat the rodenticides, die, and are then eaten by other predators who may also die — which then creates an overpopulation of rodents. That also can increase the likelihood of transmitting plague and hantavirus.

There are safer and more animal-friendly ways of eliminating rodents in one’s home without the use of rodenticides. This includes controlling home attractants, closing access points, and using natural deterrents. The Eldorado Wildlife Advocacy Group has a long list of alternatives on its Facebook page and is happy to provide guidance on their use.

Nancy Sklavos-Gillett

