As a member of the Eldorado Wildlife Advocacy Group and a K-9 search and rescue volunteer, I would like to express my concern about the use of rodenticides in the greater Santa Fe area. These poisons, commonly sold in local hardware and big box stores and used by homeowners, are extremely toxic to wildlife and pets. They travel out of the designated area of use and work their way up the food chain. Rodents eat the rodenticides, die, and are then eaten by other predators who may also die — which then creates an overpopulation of rodents. That also can increase the likelihood of transmitting plague and hantavirus.
There are safer and more animal-friendly ways of eliminating rodents in one’s home without the use of rodenticides. This includes controlling home attractants, closing access points, and using natural deterrents. The Eldorado Wildlife Advocacy Group has a long list of alternatives on its Facebook page and is happy to provide guidance on their use.
Nancy Sklavos-Gillett
Santa Fe
Let the credit shine
Something is wrong with the New Mexico Solar Tax Credit. In 2021, many New Mexicans dug deeply into savings to install solar on their homes and businesses. One big inducement was the promised 10 percent tax credit offered by the state. Little did we know that there was a cap on the amount of tax credits available — $8 million for 2021. How were citizens to know that by August 2021 the fund would be exhausted?
Many of us installed our solar after the fund was empty. Then we jumped through hoops to file for the credit through Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, just to be told we were too late to get the credit. We were also told the application would not be carried forward and be eligible for the credit budgeted for 2022. So much for encouraging energy independence. New Mexico can do better. We strongly suggest the Legislature find a way to maintain funding for this important credit but without a cap. We should be proud that so many New Mexicans are investing in solar. The state needs to support us and deliver on its promise.
Betsy Carlson and Connie Schultz
Albuquerque
Parking puzzle
According to the article (“Red or Green?,” July 21) the city has a program granting special privileges to businesses that can pay $30 a day to control the use of parking meters. Is the city collecting revenue from broken meters they don’t want to fix? Are they trying to interfere with local business operations? Or have they just created a program that allows businesses to pay the government for special favors? Whatever their motivation, the city seems to be putting the red hoods over our eyes with this one.
Kim Meadows
Santa Fe
Speak out
I would like to thank the Rev. Talitha Arnold of United Church of Santa Fe for speaking out against assault rifles and gun violence. It’s so important to hear from a truly progressive Christian community. As a retired associate pastor of Church of Antioch and bishop of Brigid’s Well Healing Order, I believe every church in the country should be doing this. Thank you, Rev. Arnold, and your congregation for being a great example.
Carol Calvert
Santa Fe
The affordability dilemma
Carolyn Kastner’s piece (“Santa Fe’s real cost of living is out of reach,” My View, July 31) is right on point. Housing professionals use of the 30 percent of income in determining housing affordability is misleading and a falsehood. If you factor in the basic needs such as food, child care, clothing, etc., first into the math equation, housing will then account for 40 percent to
50 percent or more of a household’s budget. This concept is known as shelter poverty.
So if wages are insufficient for the standard of living, why is so much market-rate housing being approved and built? Is the fee in lieu of tradeoff working? Is it possible to plan and build more housing units through a low-income tax credit program, which helped get the Siler Road project off the ground?